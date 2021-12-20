Youngsters learn and get inspired at Respect Your Talent Camp
A total of 26 Players of the Match, and some of them also All-star Team members, from the Women’s 17 EHF EURO and Championships 2021 have ended their year on another high, attending the EHF Respect Your Talent Camp 2021 in Austria.
Arriving from 18 countries, the players gathered in Vienna from Thursday through Saturday to meet and learn from four RYT Ambassadors: Andrea Lekic, Anja Althaus, Jelena Grubisic and Ana Gros.
In his opening statement, EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner encouraged the players to invest in their talent.
“Talent only is not enough to succeed. Improving your off-court skills will help you build your personality, increase balance in your life and thereby become an even better player,” Hausleitner said.
“With Respect Your Talent, the EHF supports the idea of handball players as whole person-athletes. Looking at their impressive pathways, our ambassadors are perfect role models to convey this idea authentically.”
The ambassadors Lekic, Althaus, Grubisic and Gros, in partnership with the experts for each topic, inspired and instructed the players throughout six hands-on training sessions in media, social media, sports law, anti-doping, mental fitness, and dual career.
The young talents were given the unique opportunity of personal interaction with the ambassadors, benefiting from their personal inspiration and extraordinary first-hand experience as professional handball players.
Exchanging with other aspiring players from all over Europe and making new friends within the EHF family was the icing of the cake of this event, which drew positive feedback from both players and ambassadors.
“It was the most incredible experience of my life. Meeting other athletes, girls just like me, who love handball above all things,” said Portugal’s Luciana Rebelo.
“The knowledge that I bring with me, in my head and in my heart, is unbelievable. Don’t have words to express my gratitude. Congratulations to all of you... well done! Wonderful organiszation, nice people.”
The camp ended with a proud look at the Women’s IHF World Championship 2021 and the fact that progress in a handball career may come very fast – of a talent has prepared properly: with Paula Arcos (Spain), Larissa Nusser (Netherlands) and Elena Mikhaylichenko (Russia), three players of the Respect Your Talent 2019 campaign played in a direct duel against their former ambassadors Stine Oftedal and Ana Gros.
The big learning from the camp could not have been underlined better: if the young players dream big, work hard, and believe in themselves – results will come.
Up next are the boys: the Respect Your Talent Camp for the M19 EHF EURO/Championships 2021 generation will take place in January 2022.
Photos © Uros Hocevar / kolektiff