Training sessions included the topics manage your journey (dual career), fuel your journey (nutrition), stabilise your journey (mental fitness), protect your journey (sports law and anti-doping) and share your journey (interviews and social media). For each of the training sessions, one ambassador was paired with a topical expert, aiming for the expert and ambassador to simultaneously share their knowledge and first-hand experience on the given subject. The media, anti-doping and nutrition sessions included practical elements.
“I want to reach the top, definitely. It’s a hard task, I know, but there’s still time, and I think we are on the right path,” said Marin Krstevski in his interview during the camp. “The sky is the limit. With the advice we got from the ambassadors, I think that everything is possible. They shared their journey, so it is going to be helpful for us in the future.”
The topical experts were Wolfgang Stockinger for dual career, Bojana Jelicic for mental fitness, Hans Holdhaus for nutrition and anti-doping, Andreas Joklik for sports law, Xavi Vegas for social media and Simona Margetic for media.
Morros found the breadth of knowledge provided in the camp very useful from the perspective of a player, as his career taught him how there are many areas that impact your game.
“There's a lot of topics that affect your performance — your lifestyle; the way you eat; if you rest or you don’t rest; the way you handle pressure; your relationship with social media; situations off court, like legal situations. I think all these aspects off-court affect after players’ inside. And of course, at the end of the day, you need to perform on the court. You need to give your best. You need to bring up your potential on the table. But if the other parts are not correct, are not well addressed, it's difficult to perform the right way on the court,” said Morros.