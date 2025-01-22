Lindberg, Vranjes and Morros were all participating as RYT ambassadors for the first time, while Prieto and Kavticnik are well-established in the programme with three camps and numerous online ambassador sessions behind them. All five together have won 22 major titles across the EHF Champions League, Olympic Games, World Championship and EHF EURO.

Current Olympic and world champion Lindberg said that what inspired him to take part in the RYT programme was “this ability or this opportunity to give some of the things that I learnt along the way, pass it on to the next generation, and hopefully they can use it. If I can inspire just one of them to take some of my advice, and use that, that’s enough for me.”

RYT player Marko Grubisic Gojun from Croatia, said that meeting the ambassadors and hearing their stories was extremely valuable — perhaps even unexpectedly so.

“Their stories and their journeys towards the success is something that a lot of us here, players that are young, maybe not even seek, but it is good for us to first of all hear it, and then comprehend it. Because, at the end of the day, every athlete has almost the same path to success — it is a very complicated and tough road,” said Gojun.

That very path to success to which Gojun refers was the theme of the camp — specifically, “the player’s journey.” The camp encompassed training sessions as well as a “Team Talk” segment, where the players were divided into groups, each of which was assigned one ambassador, in order to discuss the training session topics further.