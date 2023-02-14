Ystad seal Last 16 berth with dramatic draw

GROUP B

Ystads IF HF (SWE) vs FTC (HUN) 35:35 (19:18)

Despite the failure to secure their sixth win in a row in the group, Ystads IF HF snatched the point needed to clinch their Last 16 berth, with a 35:35 draw against FTC. The Hungarian side returned to their free-flowing attack, as left back Bence Nagy had one of the best outings of his career, scoring 14 goals for FTC, after putting 35 goals on the board in the first seven matches of the group.

But the guests will lament their missed chance, boasting a 32:29 lead with nine minutes to go, only for them to fail to stop the comeback mounted by Ystad. After a slow start to the group, the Swedish team bounced back in style, yet their chances to seal the first place are slim, now three points behind leaders Flensburg.

PAUC Handball (FRA) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) 21:29 (9:14)

Were it not for goalkeeper Alejandro Romero, Flensburg would have really run away with the win after only 30 minutes against PAUC Handball. Romero saved 12 shots for an outstanding 48 per cent efficiency, but PAUC’s attack had little success against Flensburg, being down five goals, 14:9, at the break. But Flensburg also had Kevin Møller in great form, as the Danish shot-stopper saved 17 shots for a 44 per cent saving efficiency and even scored a goal, enabling his side to take a 29:21 win, which, in turn, was PAUC’s fourth loss in a row.

The German powerhouse, who have already secured their place in the Last 16 in the previous round, boast a three-point lead ahead of Ystad before the last two games in the group, with one point in their encounter next week enough to clinch first place.

Valur (ISL) vs TM Benidorm (ESP) 35:29 (17:15)

A slow start of the game looked like was going to deliver the sixth consecutive game without a win for Valur. However, the Icelandic side rode an excellent match from left back Magnus Oli Magnusson, who scored nine goals, to mount an impressive comeback. With a 6:2 run complemented perfectly by another 5:1 run in the first half, Valur wrestled back the lead and doubled down on another 6:1 run in the start of the second half to create an unassailable lead.

Eventually, the Icelandic side clinched a 35:29 win, stopping their five-game run without a win and entered back the fight for a Last 16 berth, jumping to the third place in the standings, one point ahead of PAUC and FTC. On the other hand, Benidorm are last, with four points, and will need a strong finish, two wins in the last two games, to progress in the competition.