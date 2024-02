The first-leg results of the Last 16 in the EHF European Cup Men have set up extremely interesting second legs.

One of the most exciting of the return legs to be played is in Serbia, where RK Metaloplastika Elixir Sabac hope to mount a comeback against Valur after the Icelanders secured a minimal one-goal win (27:26) in front of their own fans in Reykjavik last week.