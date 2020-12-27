1 million euro of prize money at stake at VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020

One million euro will be at stake when the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 takes place on Monday and Tuesday, turning the showpiece event of European club handball into the opportunity for a slightly belated Christmas bonus for all four participating teams.



The winning team receives 500,000 euro; 250,000 euro go to the second placed team. 150,000 and 100,000 euro are given to teams ranked third and fourth, respectively.



When EHF Marketing successfully closed its books for the 2019/20 business year earlier in November, it was able to pay out an additional one million euro to the clubs of the EHF Champions League Men. This sum came on top of a 3.5 million euro disbursement granted by the regulations out of which one million euro is allocated to the season highlight of European club handball.



"The VELUX EHF FINAL4 is the showpiece event of our season, and the clash of the top four European teams deserves an outstanding remuneration for the work the teams have done as they have been preparing more than seriously for this year's event under these exceptional circumstances," said EHF Marketing Managing Director David Szlezak.



The VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 throws off on 28 and 29 December at Cologne’s LANXESS arena.



The first semi-final is scheduled for Monday, 28 December at 18:00 CET between Barça and Paris Saint-Germain Handball. In the second semi, THW Kiel face Telekom Veszprém HC at 20:30 CET.



The match for third place and the final take place on Tuesday, 29 December at the same times.

