14 Jacobsen goals not enough for GOG

They had to wait three rounds for their debut, but finally Rhein-Neckar Löwen could start their group phase campaign - and the German side easily took the points at the goal fest at GOG thanks to a sharp-shooting trio. Like in qualification, when they won at Holstebro, Löwen left Denmark with two points. After three matches, GOG only have two points on their account - from their lucky victory against Eurofarm.

GOG’s Emil Jakobson showed an incredible performance: For his first seven goals he only needed 19 minutes, at halftime it were eight, after the final buzzer, he had 14 strikes on his tally.

GROUP D:

GOG (DEN) vs Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) 32:37 (14:19)

The Löwen trio Romain Lagarde (10), Patrick Groetzki (9) and Niclas Kirkeløkke (8) scored 27 of 37 Löwen goals.

The last 12 minutes before the break were already crucial, when Löwen turned a 9:11 into a 19:14.

Even an early red card against their Swedish new arrival Lukas Nilsson in minute 23 after three suspensions did not stop the Löwen side.

Löwen stars Uwe Gensheimer and Andy Schmid did not travel to Denmark to get some rest.

Great homecoming for Niclas Kirkeløkke

At the age of 12, Niclas Kirkeløkke came to GOG to start his handball career. For 13 years the Dane stayed at the same club, then, in summer 2019, he left Gudme and joined Rhein-Neckar Löwen. On Tuesday night, the right back had a successful homecoming, netting in eight goals (six of them before the break) and won 37:32 at his former club. “It was a very special match for me, coming to the club where I grew up”, Kirkeløkke said.