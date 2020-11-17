Another buzzer-beater: Kadetten take point in Bitola

In their first group match against GOG, Kadetten Schaffhausen turned a one-goal deficit in the last 60 seconds into a win by a buzzer-beater of Gabor Csaszar. In their second match, Sebastian Frimmel was their last second hero at the 25:25 at Bitola. For Pelister Eurofarm it was the second time after the 29:30 at GOG to give a lead from their hands in the last minutes,

GROUP D:

Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) 25:25 (16:10)

Ten different Eurofarm players had been on the scorer list already at the break - in contrast to Stipe Mandalinic’s one-man-show at GOG in the last match.

But again, Mandalinic was Bitola’s top scorer by six goals in the end.

After a comfortable 16:10 at the break, Eurofarm Pelister lacked efficiency in attack - Kadetten levelled the result for the first time at 22:22.

The visitors had been in lead only once throughout the whole match, at the 23:22 five minutes before the end.

After five goals against GOG, Jonas Schelker was Kadetten’s top scorer at Bitola by seven strikes.

Best Kadetten group phase start since years

Three points from the first two group matches is the best ever start in any European Cup competition for Kadetten Schaffhausen since the 2006/07 season. In that year, they beat Meshkov Brest and tied with Pick Szeged in the group phase of the EHF Champions League. In the 2017/18 and 2019/2020 Champions League season, the Swiss champions started with 4 points from their first four matches, but never were unbeaten after two rounds.