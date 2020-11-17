Plock cruise past Chekhov to celebrate second win

After both playing one game in the European League group phase, Plock and Chekhov were level with two points.

The Polish side had taken the home court advantage against Fivers in the first round (32:23) while Chekhov gained their first away win in almost two years against the same opponent in round two (32:30).

GROUP A

Chekhovskie Medvedi (RUS) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) 27:28 (11:13)

• After twenty minutes, Plock looked well in control, ahead by four on the scoreboard, while their winger Michal Daszek had already scored five.

• Chekhov made the score even on the 40th minute, before losing control of the game in the last ten minutes.

• With their second win and four points, Plock are now top of the group, ahead of Toulouse

Plock’s defence led by Terzic and Stenmalm

Philip Stenmalm and Mirsad Terzic might have played only a handful of seconds on offence for Plock, but they were key in the Polish side’s success. Both managed to stop Chekhov’s entire backcourt especially in the first half. Sergei Kosorotov, who had been in brilliant form in the last round for the Russian team, only netted three of his nine shots in the first half. Unable to get past Stenmalm and Terzic’s defence.