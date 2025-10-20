Six days were filled with EHF European Cup Men excitement last week, as round 2 concluded with an action-packed schedule on the path to the 2025/26 title. Among the clubs continuing their European campaign are 2023/24 runners-up Olympiacos SFP, EHF Champions League winners RK Celje Pivovarna Laško and 2022/23 champions HC Vojvodina.

The 32 remaining participants have been seeded in two pots of 16 teams each.

Pot 1

(AUT) HC Fivers WAT Margareten

(BIH) HC Izvidac

(CZE) HC Dukla Praha

(CZE) HCB Karvina

(CZE) SKKP Handball Brno

(FIN) BK-46

(GRE) Olympiacos SFP

(HUN) MOL Tatabanya KC

(ITA) Raimond Sassari

(MKD) GRK Ohrid

(NOR) Runar Sandefjord

(ROU) ACS HC Buzau 2012

(SLO) RK Trimo Trebnje

(SRB) HC Vojvodina

(TUR) Besiktas JK

(TUR) Nilüfer BSK

Pot 2

(AUT) Sparkasse Schwaz Handball Tirol

(BIH) MRK Sloga Doboj

(BIH) RK Konjuh Zivinice

(EST) Põlva Serviti

(GRE) A.C. PAOK

(GRE) Bianco Monte Drama 1986

(HUN) Balatonfüredi KSE

(ISR) Maccabi Tel Aviv

(ITA) Cassano Magnago HC

(LTU) VHC Sviesa

(LUX) HB Dudelange

(LUX) HB Red Boys Differdange

(LUX) HC Berchem

(MNE) RK Budvanska Rivijera

(SLO) RK Celje Pivovarna Laško

(SUI) HSC Suhr Aarau

Each team from pot 1 will be drawn against an opponent from pot 2. No country protection rule applies for the draw, which means that teams from the same country can play against each other.

The first leg of round 3 will take place on 15/16 November, while the return legs are scheduled for the following week, on 22/23 November. The winners of the ties will advance to the Last 16, which will be played in February 2026.

The draw on Tuesday 21 October will start at 11:00 CEST and will be streamed live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel.