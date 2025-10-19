European Cup Men Round 3 set after intense weekend

FIVERS end drought against Krems

It ain’t over till it’s over. That was probably the motto for HC FIVERS WAT Margareten after losing the first leg of the Austrian derby against Förthof UHK Krems by four goals last weekend.

On Saturday, FIVERS ended their losing streak of four matches in a row against Krems, dating back to September 2023, despite losing the battle between the posts by 11:14 saves. The key to their 32:27 win was their ball security. The visitors made 13 Rule Technical Fouls, while Margareten only committed six.

Krems trailed by five goals at half-time but were able to cut the deficit to one goal after 42 minutes. However, ten minutes later, FIVERS were able to extend their lead to a match-high six goals. Krems had the opportunity to force extra-time, but their last shot attempt was saved.