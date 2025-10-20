In group A, One Veszprém HC host spotless leaders Füchse Berlin for a top clash, while Dinamo Bucuresti and Industria Kielce aim to end their losing streaks. Aalborg Håndbold and HBC Nantes duel in France, while Kolstad Håndball hope for their second win of the season against Sporting Clube de Portugal.
In group B, SC Magdeburg have the opportunity to win their sixth match in a row when they host HC Eurofarm Pelister, while second-placed Orlen Wisla Plock and Barça will play against each other on Thursday night. Paris Saint-Germain will try to bounce back at home against GOG, while HC Zagreb continue the hunt for their first points when they host OTP Bank - PICK Szeged.
GROUP A
Wednesday 22 October, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: no previous encounters in European competitions
- the 31:28 against Dinamo in round 2 is the only group phase victory for Kolstad, and they rank seventh with two points
- in the previous round, the Norwegian champions lost 38:27 at 2025 finalists Füchse Berlin, with Simon Jeppsson as their best scorer netting seven
- Sporting Clube de Portugal stopped their downtrend with a lucky 33:32 victory in last week’s MOTW against Veszprém, secured by the winning strike of Martim Costa
- with six points on their account, the Portuguese champions are equal with Nantes and Veszprém before their first duel with Kolstad
- three Sporting players have 24 or more goals to their names: Francisco Costa (35), Orri Þorkelsson (25), who scored 10 goals against Veszprém, and Martim Costa (24); Jeppsson is the best Kolstad scorer with 20 goals
- both sides took away victories in their domestic leagues on Sunday: Kolstad won 37:28 against Sandefjord, while Sporting took an even clearer victory, 34:18, against Povoa in the Portuguese league