In group A, One Veszprém HC host spotless leaders Füchse Berlin for a top clash, while Dinamo Bucuresti and Industria Kielce aim to end their losing streaks. Aalborg Håndbold and HBC Nantes duel in France, while Kolstad Håndball hope for their second win of the season against Sporting Clube de Portugal.

In group B, SC Magdeburg have the opportunity to win their sixth match in a row when they host HC Eurofarm Pelister, while second-placed Orlen Wisla Plock and Barça will play against each other on Thursday night. Paris Saint-Germain will try to bounce back at home against GOG, while HC Zagreb continue the hunt for their first points when they host OTP Bank - PICK Szeged.

GROUP A

Wednesday 22 October, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

H2H: no previous encounters in European competitions