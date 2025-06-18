19 clubs registered for Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26

A total of 10 clubs, including TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 finalists Magdeburg and Berlin, as well as fellow semifinalists Barça, have fixed spots in next season's Machineseeker EHF Champions League.
A further nine clubs have applied for upgrade spots. All national federations except for the top-ranked one in the EHF European League Seeding List 2025/26, which is Germany, could apply for an upgrade for a maximum of one team.
In all cases, the eligibility for the 2025/26 EHF club competition must be given.
The playing system for the Machineseeker EHF Champions League remains unchanged, with a total of 16 teams playing the group phase, divided into two eight-team groups.
The upgrade requests will be assessed by the evaluation group and the final line-up for the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 will be confirmed on 24 June.
Registered teams for the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26
Teams from countries with a fixed place in the EHF Champions League:
- CRO - HC Zagreb
- DEN - Aalborg Håndbold
- ESP - Barça
- FRA - Paris Saint-Germain Handball
- GER - Füchse Berlin
- GER - SC Magdeburg
- HUN - One Veszprém HC
- POL - Orlen Wisla Plock
- POR - Sporting CP
- ROU - Dinamo Bucuresti
Teams requesting an upgrade:
- DEN - GOG
- FRA - HBC Nantes
- HUN - OTP Bank - PICK Szeged
- MKD - HC Eurofarm Pelister
- NOR - Kolstad Håndbold
- POL - Industria Kielce
- POR - FC Porto
- SLO - RD LL Grosist Slovan
- SUI - Kadetten Schaffhausen
