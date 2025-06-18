19 clubs registered for Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26

A total of 10 clubs, including TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 finalists Magdeburg and Berlin, as well as fellow semifinalists Barça, have fixed spots in next season's Machineseeker EHF Champions League.

A further nine clubs have applied for upgrade spots. All national federations except for the top-ranked one in the EHF European League Seeding List 2025/26, which is Germany, could apply for an upgrade for a maximum of one team.

In all cases, the eligibility for the 2025/26 EHF club competition must be given.

The playing system for the Machineseeker EHF Champions League remains unchanged, with a total of 16 teams playing the group phase, divided into two eight-team groups.

The upgrade requests will be assessed by the evaluation group and the final line-up for the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 will be confirmed on 24 June.

Registered teams for the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26

Teams from countries with a fixed place in the EHF Champions League:

CRO - HC Zagreb

DEN - Aalborg Håndbold

ESP - Barça

FRA - Paris Saint-Germain Handball

GER - Füchse Berlin

GER - SC Magdeburg

HUN - One Veszprém HC

POL - Orlen Wisla Plock

POR - Sporting CP

ROU - Dinamo Bucuresti

Teams requesting an upgrade:

DEN - GOG

FRA - HBC Nantes

HUN - OTP Bank - PICK Szeged

MKD - HC Eurofarm Pelister

NOR - Kolstad Håndbold

POL - Industria Kielce

POR - FC Porto

SLO - RD LL Grosist Slovan

SUI - Kadetten Schaffhausen

Photo © Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff