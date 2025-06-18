19 clubs registered for Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26

19 clubs registered for Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
18 June 2025, 14:30

In the wake of SC Magdeburg's victory over Füchse Berlin at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 on Sunday, the EHF has confirmed the 19 clubs registered to compete in the 2025/26 season of Europe's premiere men's club competition.

A total of 10 clubs, including TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 finalists Magdeburg and Berlin, as well as fellow semifinalists Barça, have fixed spots in next season's Machineseeker EHF Champions League. 

A further nine clubs have applied for upgrade spots. All national federations except for the top-ranked one in the EHF European League Seeding List 2025/26, which is Germany, could apply for an upgrade for a maximum of one team.

In all cases, the eligibility for the 2025/26 EHF club competition must be given.

The playing system for the Machineseeker EHF Champions League remains unchanged, with a total of 16 teams playing the group phase, divided into two eight-team groups.

The upgrade requests will be assessed by the evaluation group and the final line-up for the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 will be confirmed on 24 June.

Registered teams for the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26

Teams from countries with a fixed place in the EHF Champions League:

  • CRO - HC Zagreb
  • DEN - Aalborg Håndbold
  • ESP - Barça
  • FRA - Paris Saint-Germain Handball
  • GER - Füchse Berlin
  • GER - SC Magdeburg
  • HUN - One Veszprém HC
  • POL - Orlen Wisla Plock
  • POR - Sporting CP
  • ROU - Dinamo Bucuresti

Teams requesting an upgrade:

  • DEN - GOG
  • FRA - HBC Nantes
  • HUN - OTP Bank - PICK Szeged
  • MKD - HC Eurofarm Pelister
  • NOR - Kolstad Håndbold
  • POL - Industria Kielce
  • POR - FC Porto
  • SLO - RD LL Grosist Slovan
  • SUI - Kadetten Schaffhausen

Photo © Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Womans 1 51
Previous Article Home Beach Handball EURO starts new chapter for Türkiye
KV Neutral 1920X1080 5 Players
Next Article Fan vote for the 2024/25 men’s Team of the Season now open

Latest news

More News