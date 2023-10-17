Impact of the situation in Israel on EHF European Cup matches

In light of the ongoing and terrible developments in Israel, the European Handball Federation has taken note of the withdrawal of the Israeli clubs from their upcoming matches in the EHF European Cup Men.

This involves the following clubs and matches in round 2.

Maccabi Rishon Lezion (ISR) vs RK Sloboda (BIH) on 20 & 21 October in Tuzla (BIH)

BK-46 (FIN) vs Holon Yuvalim HC (ISR) on 21 & 22 October in Karjaa (FIN)

CSA Steaua Bucuresti (ROU) vs. Hapoel Ashdod HC (ISR) on 21 and 22 October in Bucuresti (ROU)

Following the withdrawal, the clubs of RK Sloboda Tuzla, BK-46 and CSA Steaua Bucuresti proceed to round 3 of the EHF European Cup Men.

The European Handball Federation deeply regrets this development and always prefers if decisions are taken on the court.

However, it fully understands that the situation and the impact it has on sport offers little to no alternative, as the safety of teams, players and officials involved is of the highest priority.

The EHF strongly condemns any form of violence and stands in solidarity with everyone affected by this terrible situation.