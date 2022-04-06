EHF Finals to take shape with semi-final draw
The draw for the semi-finals of the EHF Finals Women 2022 will take place on Thursday at 14:00 CEST and will be streamed live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel.
The four teams featured in the draw include two Danish teams, Viborg HK and Herning-Ikast Håndbold, as well as one from both Germany and Romania - SG BBM Bietigheim and CS Minaur Baia Mare.
Two teams that played at the inaugural EHF Finals 2021 are back at the final tournament in 2022, which was won by Les Neptunes de Nantes. Baia Mare and Herning-Ikast, who both lost in the semi-finals last season, will be hoping for more joy this time around.
Viborg HK are back in the fight for a European trophy, four years removed from reaching the Women’s EHF Cup semi-finals, while SG BBM Bietigheim, one of the two teams boasting an eight-game winning streak coming into the EHF Finals, lost the final of the Women’s EHF Cup in the 2016/17 season.
The EHF Finals Women 2022 will take place on 14 and 15 May with the venue to be confirmed.