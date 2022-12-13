2021 semi-finalists face-off in Last 16

Last season’s champions Nærbø IL can look forward to a clash against Slovakian side MSK Povazska Bystrica, while 2022 semi-finalists Alingsås HK take on Israel’s AS SGS Ramhat Hashron.

The first leg is scheduled for 11/12 February and the second leg will follow one week later.

Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta (CYP) vs RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO)

HC Dukla Praha (CZE) vs Wacker Thun (SUI)

Sidea Group Junior Fasano (ITA) vs MRK Sesvete (CRO)

MSK Povazska Bystrica (SVK) vs Nærbø IL (NOR)

AS SGS Ramhat Hashron (ISR) vs Alingsås HK (SWE)

HCB Karvina (CZE) vs HC Dinamo Pancevo (SRB)

Runar Sandefjord Elite (NOR) vs RD Riko Ribnica (SLO)

Winner of Krems/Vojvodina vs ØIF Arendal (NOR)