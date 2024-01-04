315A2208

EHF European League Women group phase starts with exciting clashes

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
04 January 2024, 13:00

The 2023/24 season of the EHF European League Women has reached its group phase, which will start on the first weekend of 2024. Eight games will be played, four on Saturday and just as many on Sunday.

While most teams had to go through qualifications to reach the group phase, four sides were seeded there directly, so they will play their first European matches this season.

GROUP A

Nykøbing Falster Håndboldklub (DEN) vs Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR)
Saturday, 6 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Nykøbing, who were runners-up in the previous season of the EHF European League Women, were given a direct place in the group phase now
  • Storhamar opened their campaign in qualification round 3, where they defeated Sweden's H 65 Höörs HK in a Nordic clash
  • in their two most recent European seasons, Storhamar were eliminated by Danish sides: Viborg HK in the quarter-final of the 2021/22 EHF European League Women and Odense Håndbold in the play-offs for the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23 season
  • Storhamar's goalkeeper Olivia Lykke Nygaard won a silver medal with Norway at the 2023 IHF Women's World Championship
  • Nykøbing are currently ranked fourth in the Danish league, while Storhamar are second-placed in the Norwegian league   

Praktiker-Vac (HUN) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO)
Sunday, 7 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Vac are heading into their fourth straight participation in the group phase of the EHF European League Women, but they were unable to reach the quarter-finals in any of the three previous attempts, finishing bottom of their groups each time
  • Podravka, who boast a vast EHF Champions League Women experience, also finished fourth in a European League group phase last season, as they failed to claim any points in six matches
  • this season, both sides opened the tournament in qualification round 3, as Vac eliminated their Turkish rivals Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK, and Podravka proved too strong for SPONO Eagles from Switzerland
  • Vac are taking the fifth position in the Hungarian league, while Podravka lead the Croatian championship with 12 wins in just as many matches   
  • nearly 11 years ago, the rivals met in the Last 16 of the Cup Winners' Cup 2012/13 season, and despite losing the first leg 23:15, Vac took a strong 29:19 revenge at home to go through

20230122 Praktiker Vac Paris 92 08
On Sunday we will start the group phase against the current Croatian league leader Podravka, whose team has a very big international experience in the EHF European League and the EHF Champions League as well, and a lot of their players have participated in the IHF Women's World Championship too. They are a very physical team, but they can play fast handball as well, so I expect a very hard game. I hope that with our fans support we can make a surprise and we can win the match.
Herbert Gábor
Head coach, Praktiker-Vác

GROUP B

HC Locomotiva Zagreb (CRO) vs Thüringer HC (GER)
Saturday, 6 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Thüringer, who finished fourth in last season's competition, were directly seeded into the group phase this time
  • Locomotiva, who won their second straight Croatian league title in 2023, had to start from qualification round 3, and just like fellow Croatian side Podravka, they defeated a Swiss opponent, LC Brühl Handball
  • last season, the team from Zagreb competed in the EHF Champions League Women, but failed to progress further, taking just one point in 14 matches
  • now Lokomotiva are ranked second in their domestic league, with as many as eight points behind Podravka, but with two games in hand
  • Thüringer are also second-placed in the German league, behind the EHF Champions League team SG BBM Bietigheim

H.C.Dunarea Braila (ROU) vs Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA)
Sunday, 7 January, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Braila started the competition in qualification round 2, beating Valur (ISL) at that stage and then BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER) in qualification round 3
  • Chambray opened their campaign in qualification round 3, as they had the upper hand against their Czech opponents DHK Banik Most
  • the French side will play in the group phase of the second-tier European competition for the second time, after they finished third in their group in the 2021/22 season
  • in turn, Braila progressed from the group phase and reached the EHF European League quarter-finals in their previous European season, 2020/21
  • both teams currently take the fifth position in their domestic leagues: Braila in Romania, Chambray in France

140A1745 (1)
Braila has been waiting for a long time for this moment to be back in the EHF European League. We are all super excited and happy that it is finally starting. First match it’s always the hardest but we would like to open this year with a victory. Chambray have a really good team this year. I have met them before and they have always shown quality play, really aggressive attack, fast handball and strong defence so we need to be ready for everything they have
Kristina Liscevic
Centre back, H.C.Dunarea Braila

GROUP C

CS Gloria 2018 BN (ROU) vs MKS FunFloor Lublin (POL)
Saturday, 6 January, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Gloria had their place in the group phase fixed already at the start of the season
  • for the team from Bistrita, this is only the second European campaign after they reached the Women's EHF Cup quarter-final in 2019/20
  • at that tournament, they also faced Lublin at the group phase, splitting points at 22:22 in Poland and winning 26:20 on home court
  • Lublin, who are the only Polish team in the current group phase, scored the most goals in qualification round 3, beating ZORK Jagodina from Serbia 80:44 on aggregate
  • Lublin won two European competitions in the past: the EHF Cup in 2001 and the Challenge Cup in 2018

IMGL8825 (1)
I am excited that we are starting the competition at home. We’ve worked for a whole year to reach this competition and we fully deserve to enjoy it! I want us to play with joy and collect as many points as possible. This competition is full of surprises and I hope that Gloria will be a pleasant surprise this year! The first match is always the hardest and I hope we get through this and the emotions of the debut with a victory!
Cristina Laslo
Centre back, CS Gloria 2018 BN

Neptunes Nantes (FRA) vs HSG Bensheim/Auerbach (GER)
Sunday, 7 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Nantes, who were the inaugural winners of the EHF European League Women in 2021, eliminated Norway's Molde Elite in qualification round 3
  • at the same tournament stage, Bensheim, who are playing their maiden European season, defeated fellow German side VfL Oldenburg
  • three Nantes players – line player Oriane Ondono, left back Tamara Horacek and centre back Lena Grandveau – won the 2023 IHF Women's World Championship with France in December
  • Nantes are now third-placed in the French league, behind the two EHF Champions League Women teams, Metz Handball and Brest Bretagne Handball
  • Bensheim are taking the fourth position in the German league, as they beat Solingen and drew with Halle-Neustadt in their first two matches after the EHF EURO

GROUP D

Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN) vs CSM Targu Jiu (ROU)
Saturday, 6 January, 20:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Mosonmagyarovar were directly qualified to the group phase, while Targu Jiu booked their ticket after beating Sweden's Önnereds HK in qualification round 3
  • the Hungarian team played at the group phase of the second-tier European club competition in the two previous seasons, but failed to advance to the quarter-finals both times
  • Targu Jiu, who were founded just six years ago, have already written history by reaching the group phase in their maiden European season
  • the Romanian side have only two foreign players in their squad: Bulgarian goalkeeper Ekaterina Dzhukeva and Ukrainian left back Iryna Zinatullina
  • Mosonmagyarovar currently top the Hungarian league, while Targu Jiu are only 12th in the Romanian league

96 Tóth Gabriella HUN (1)
We have returned with renewed strength after the holidays and are ready for the next difficult period. We prepare for every match, but the most important thing is to take care of ourselves. If everything is fine with us, anyone can come here and we will do everything for success and to keep the points at home.
Gabriella Tóth
Centre back, Motherson Mosonmagyaróvári KC

Costa del Sol Malaga (ESP) vs Sola HK (NOR)
Sunday 7 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Malaga had to go through two qualification rounds to reach the group phase, as they eliminated Larvik HK (NOR) and Kobenhavn Handbold (DEN)
  • the Spanish champions, who won the EHF European Cup Women in 2021 and were runners-up of the same tournament in 2022, failed to reach the group phase of the EHF European League Women last season, as they lost to Romania's SCM Gloria Buzau
  • Sola have already faced a Spanish team in the current competition, beating Super Amara Bera Bera in qualification round 3
  • the Norwegian team are heading into their third straight group phase of the second-tier European club competition, after reaching the quarter-finals both in 2021/22 and 2022/23
  • Sola have an entirely Norwegian squad, and two of their players, left wing Camilla Herrem and right back Kristina Novak, earned silver with Norway at the 2023 IHF Women's World Championship

20231028 OZSE6860 (1)
