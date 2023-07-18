32 pairings revealed by EHF European Cup Women draw

The European Cup Women begins with round 2, where defending champions Konyaalti BLD SK begin the defence of their crown with a trip to Bosnia Herzegovina to face RK Hadzici.

No restrictions were put on who could face each other in round 2, meaning teams from the same country could face each other. This resulted in an all-Greek tie between Anagennisi Artas and OFN Ionias.

The first team drawn for each round 2 pairing receives the home right in the first leg, scheduled for 23-24 September, with the second legs to take place on 30 September-1 October 2023.

The 32 winners proceed to round 3, with two-legged knockout ties continuing right through the tournament, including the final in May 2024.

The pairings of EHF European Cup Women round 2

ZRK Bjelovar vs HB Dudelange

Armada Praxis Yalikavakspor vs ADA Sao Pedro do Sul

MKS Iuventa Michalovce vs ZRK Borac

SL Benfica vs SC witasek Ferlach

HC Gjorche Petrov-WHC Skopje vs ZRK Tivat

Maccabi Arazim Ramat Gan vs KHF Ferizaj

ORK Rudar vs ZRD Litija

7Drops WAT Atzgersdorf vs SSV Brixen Südtirol

CASCADA-HC Garliava SM vs Neistin

ZRK Mlinotest Ajdovscina vs Panorama

KTSV Eupen vs Zalgiris Kaunas

Ankara Yenimahalle BSK vs Veneco Velo Dames I

HK Slovan Duslo Sala vs Cassa Ruale Pontinia

Madeira Andebol SAD vs MGA Fivers

Yellow Winterthur vs Hazena Kynzvart

ZRK Kumanovo vs HV Herzogenbuchsee

SSD Handball Erice ARL vs H71

Holon YUVALIM HC vs Rocasa Gran Canaria

Westfriesland SEW vs HRK Grude

RK Hadzici vs Konyaalti BLD SK

Garabagh HC vs KH-7 BM Granollers

AESH Pylea Thessaloniki vs HB Käerjeng

Cyview Dev. Latsia Nicosia vs Swieqi RGF Malta Phoenix

Atticgo BM Elche vs HC Byala

Görele BSK vs ZRK Dugo Selo 55

Anagennisi Artas vs OFN Ionias

WHC Cair Skopje vs Cabooter Handball Venlo

Kur vs Jomi Salerno

ZRK Izola vs Youth Union of Athienou

SIR 1 Maio/CBJ vs KHF Istogu

ZRK Krivaja vs Azeryol HC

Colegio de Gaia vs IBV Vestmannaeyjar