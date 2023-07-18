32 pairings revealed by EHF European Cup Women draw
64 teams have now discovered their maiden European opponents for the 2023/24 season after the completion of the EHF European Cup Women round 2 draw on Tuesday.
The European Cup Women begins with round 2, where defending champions Konyaalti BLD SK begin the defence of their crown with a trip to Bosnia Herzegovina to face RK Hadzici.
No restrictions were put on who could face each other in round 2, meaning teams from the same country could face each other. This resulted in an all-Greek tie between Anagennisi Artas and OFN Ionias.
The first team drawn for each round 2 pairing receives the home right in the first leg, scheduled for 23-24 September, with the second legs to take place on 30 September-1 October 2023.
The 32 winners proceed to round 3, with two-legged knockout ties continuing right through the tournament, including the final in May 2024.
The pairings of EHF European Cup Women round 2
ZRK Bjelovar vs HB Dudelange
Armada Praxis Yalikavakspor vs ADA Sao Pedro do Sul
MKS Iuventa Michalovce vs ZRK Borac
SL Benfica vs SC witasek Ferlach
HC Gjorche Petrov-WHC Skopje vs ZRK Tivat
Maccabi Arazim Ramat Gan vs KHF Ferizaj
ORK Rudar vs ZRD Litija
7Drops WAT Atzgersdorf vs SSV Brixen Südtirol
CASCADA-HC Garliava SM vs Neistin
ZRK Mlinotest Ajdovscina vs Panorama
KTSV Eupen vs Zalgiris Kaunas
Ankara Yenimahalle BSK vs Veneco Velo Dames I
HK Slovan Duslo Sala vs Cassa Ruale Pontinia
Madeira Andebol SAD vs MGA Fivers
Yellow Winterthur vs Hazena Kynzvart
ZRK Kumanovo vs HV Herzogenbuchsee
SSD Handball Erice ARL vs H71
Holon YUVALIM HC vs Rocasa Gran Canaria
Westfriesland SEW vs HRK Grude
RK Hadzici vs Konyaalti BLD SK
Garabagh HC vs KH-7 BM Granollers
AESH Pylea Thessaloniki vs HB Käerjeng
Cyview Dev. Latsia Nicosia vs Swieqi RGF Malta Phoenix
Atticgo BM Elche vs HC Byala
Görele BSK vs ZRK Dugo Selo 55
Anagennisi Artas vs OFN Ionias
WHC Cair Skopje vs Cabooter Handball Venlo
Kur vs Jomi Salerno
ZRK Izola vs Youth Union of Athienou
SIR 1 Maio/CBJ vs KHF Istogu
ZRK Krivaja vs Azeryol HC
Colegio de Gaia vs IBV Vestmannaeyjar