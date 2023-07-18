Path to EHF European League Women glory drawn
The process of whittling 34 teams down to one in the 2023/24 EHF European League Women has begun, with the completion of the draws for rounds 2 and 3.
12 teams start their campaign in qualification round 2 (there is no round 1), another 18, including last season’s EHF Finals participants BV Borussia Dortmund - who have been drawn against the winner of Valur of Iceland and HC Dunarea Braila of Romania - have been seeded to round 3.
The remaining four teams are lying in wait in the group phase, they are Nykobing Handball and Thüringer HC, who both reached the EHF Finals in Graz in May, as well CS Gloria 2018 BN and Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC. They will not enter the competition in January 2024 when the group phase begins.
No country protection in place, meant that teams from the same nation could be drawn against each other. While we are not yet guaranteed any such derbies, should VfL Oldenburg beat AC PAOK of Greece, they will face fellow Germans HSG Bensheim/Auerbach in round 3.
France could see the same situation, as 2021 winners Neptunes Nantes will face the winner of JDA Bourgogne Dijon HB and Norway's Molde HK Elite.
The playing dates for qualification round 2 are 23-24 September (first leg) and 30 September-1 October; round 3 is played on 11-12 November and 18-19 November 2023.
EHF European League Women round 2
GER VfL Oldenburg vs GRE AC PAOK
SUI Spono Eagles vs SRB ZRK Zeleznicar
ESP Costa del sol Malaga vs NOR Larvik HK
AUT Hypo NÖ vs SWE Önnereds HK
ISL Valur vs ROU HC Dunarea Braila
FRA JDA Bourgogne Dijon HB vs NOR Molde HK Elite
EHF European League Women round 3
GER HSG Bensheim/Auerbach vs Winner of GER VfL Oldenburg/GRE AC PAOK
SUI LC Brühl Handball vs CRO RK Lokomotiva Zagreb
HUN Praktiker-Vac vs TUR Kastamonu BLD SK
GER BV Borussia Dortmund vs Winner of ISL Valur/ROU HC Dunarea Braila
NOR Storhamar Handball Elite vs SWE Höörs HK H65
FRA Chambray Touraine HB vs CZE DHK Banik Most
Winner of SUI Spono Eagles vs SRB ZRK Zeleznicar vs CRO RK Podravka Vegeta
FRA Neptunes Nantes vs Winner of JDA Bourgogne Dijon HB/NOR Molde HK Elite
NOR Sola Handball vs ESP Super Amara Bera Bera
Winner of AUT Hypo NÖ/SWE Önnereds HK vs ROU CSM Targu Jiu
SRB ZORK Jagodina vs POL MKS FunFloor Lublin
Winner of ESP Costa del sol Malaga/NOR Larvik HK vs DEN Kobenhavn Handbold
Teams entering the EHF European League Women at the group phase
DEN Nyköbing Handbold
GER Thüringer HC
ROU CS Gloria 2018 BN
HUN Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC