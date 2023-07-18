Path to EHF European League Women glory drawn

12 teams start their campaign in qualification round 2 (there is no round 1), another 18, including last season’s EHF Finals participants BV Borussia Dortmund - who have been drawn against the winner of Valur of Iceland and HC Dunarea Braila of Romania - have been seeded to round 3.

The remaining four teams are lying in wait in the group phase, they are Nykobing Handball and Thüringer HC, who both reached the EHF Finals in Graz in May, as well CS Gloria 2018 BN and Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC. They will not enter the competition in January 2024 when the group phase begins.

No country protection in place, meant that teams from the same nation could be drawn against each other. While we are not yet guaranteed any such derbies, should VfL Oldenburg beat AC PAOK of Greece, they will face fellow Germans HSG Bensheim/Auerbach in round 3.

France could see the same situation, as 2021 winners Neptunes Nantes will face the winner of JDA Bourgogne Dijon HB and Norway's Molde HK Elite.

The playing dates for qualification round 2 are 23-24 September (first leg) and 30 September-1 October; round 3 is played on 11-12 November and 18-19 November 2023.

EHF European League Women round 2

GER VfL Oldenburg vs GRE AC PAOK

SUI Spono Eagles vs SRB ZRK Zeleznicar

ESP Costa del sol Malaga vs NOR Larvik HK

AUT Hypo NÖ vs SWE Önnereds HK

ISL Valur vs ROU HC Dunarea Braila

FRA JDA Bourgogne Dijon HB vs NOR Molde HK Elite

EHF European League Women round 3

GER HSG Bensheim/Auerbach vs Winner of GER VfL Oldenburg/GRE AC PAOK

SUI LC Brühl Handball vs CRO RK Lokomotiva Zagreb

HUN Praktiker-Vac vs TUR Kastamonu BLD SK

GER BV Borussia Dortmund vs Winner of ISL Valur/ROU HC Dunarea Braila

NOR Storhamar Handball Elite vs SWE Höörs HK H65

FRA Chambray Touraine HB vs CZE DHK Banik Most

Winner of SUI Spono Eagles vs SRB ZRK Zeleznicar vs CRO RK Podravka Vegeta

FRA Neptunes Nantes vs Winner of JDA Bourgogne Dijon HB/NOR Molde HK Elite

NOR Sola Handball vs ESP Super Amara Bera Bera

Winner of AUT Hypo NÖ/SWE Önnereds HK vs ROU CSM Targu Jiu

SRB ZORK Jagodina vs POL MKS FunFloor Lublin

Winner of ESP Costa del sol Malaga/NOR Larvik HK vs DEN Kobenhavn Handbold

Teams entering the EHF European League Women at the group phase

DEN Nyköbing Handbold

GER Thüringer HC

ROU CS Gloria 2018 BN

HUN Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC