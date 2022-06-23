39 teams registered for EHF Champions League 2022/23

For both the men’s and the women’s competition, the registered teams have been divided in three categories: teams from countries with a fixed place in the EHF Champions League; requests for an additional place from nations with at least one team in the competition; and requests for an upgrade from the EHF European League from countries without a place in the EHF Champions League.

In the men’s competition, nine registered teams have a fixed place, while 13 other teams have requested an additional place or an upgrade from the second-tier EHF European League.

The EHF announced Wednesday that HC Vardar 1961 will not be admitted to any EHF European club competition in the 2022/23 season.

On the women’s side, also nine registered teams have a fixed place, with eight more seeking a spot as an additional place or an upgrade.

The fixed place for Russia is vacant since the suspension of Russian and Belarusian teams from EHF club competitions remains unchanged.

For both genders, the group phase of the EHF Champions League 2022/23 will consist of two groups with eight teams each.

The evaluation group will prepare recommendations on Friday, with the final line-up for the new season to be be announced on Monday 27 June. The draw for the group phase of both competitions is scheduled for Friday 1 July.

Registered teams EHF Champions League Men 2022/23

Teams from countries with a fixed place in the CL:

(in the alphabetical order of the country codes)

DEN – GOG

ESP – Barça

FRA – Paris Saint-Germain Handball

GER – SC Magdeburg

GER – THW Kiel

HUN – Pick Szeged

POL – Lomza Vive Kielce

POR – FC Porto

ROU – CS Dinamo Bucuresti

Requests for additional places from nations with at least one team in the CL:

DEN – Aalborg Håndbold

ESP – Fraikin BM Granollers

FRA - HBC Nantes

HUN – Telekom Veszprém HC

POL – Orlen Wisla Plock

POR – Sporting CP

ROU – CS Minaur Baia Mare

Requests for an upgrade from the EHF European League without a place in the CL:

CRO - HC PPD Zagreb

NOR – Elverum Handball

SLO – RK Celje Pivovarna Laško

SUI – Kadetten Schaffhausen

SWE – Ystads IF HF

UKR – HC Motor

Registered teams EHF Champions League Women 2022/23

Teams from countries with a fixed place in the CL:

CRO – RK Lokomotiva Zagreb

DEN – Odense Håndbold

DEN – Team Esbjerg

FRA – Metz Handball

GER – SG BBM Bietigheim

HUN – Györi Audi ETO KC

MNE – WHC Buducnost

NOR – Vipers Kristianstad

ROU – CS Rapid Bucuresti

Requests for additional places from nations with at least one team in the CL:

FRA – Brest Bretagne Handball

GER – Borussia Dortmund

HUN – FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria

NOR – Storhamar Handball Elite

ROU – CSM Bucuresti

Requests for an upgrade from the EHF European League without a place in the CL:

CZE – DHK Banik Most

SLO – RK Krim Mercator

TUR – Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK