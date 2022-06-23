39 teams registered for EHF Champions League 2022/23
Only a few days after the EHF Champions League 2021/22 season came to an end with the EHF FINAL4 Men, the spotlight turns to the new season in Europe’s top flight. The EHF announced on Thursday that 22 men’s and 17 women’s teams have registered for the EHF Champions League 2022/23.
For both the men’s and the women’s competition, the registered teams have been divided in three categories: teams from countries with a fixed place in the EHF Champions League; requests for an additional place from nations with at least one team in the competition; and requests for an upgrade from the EHF European League from countries without a place in the EHF Champions League.
In the men’s competition, nine registered teams have a fixed place, while 13 other teams have requested an additional place or an upgrade from the second-tier EHF European League.
The EHF announced Wednesday that HC Vardar 1961 will not be admitted to any EHF European club competition in the 2022/23 season.
On the women’s side, also nine registered teams have a fixed place, with eight more seeking a spot as an additional place or an upgrade.
The fixed place for Russia is vacant since the suspension of Russian and Belarusian teams from EHF club competitions remains unchanged.
For both genders, the group phase of the EHF Champions League 2022/23 will consist of two groups with eight teams each.
The evaluation group will prepare recommendations on Friday, with the final line-up for the new season to be be announced on Monday 27 June. The draw for the group phase of both competitions is scheduled for Friday 1 July.
Registered teams EHF Champions League Men 2022/23
Teams from countries with a fixed place in the CL:
(in the alphabetical order of the country codes)
DEN – GOG
ESP – Barça
FRA – Paris Saint-Germain Handball
GER – SC Magdeburg
GER – THW Kiel
HUN – Pick Szeged
POL – Lomza Vive Kielce
POR – FC Porto
ROU – CS Dinamo Bucuresti
Requests for additional places from nations with at least one team in the CL:
DEN – Aalborg Håndbold
ESP – Fraikin BM Granollers
FRA - HBC Nantes
HUN – Telekom Veszprém HC
POL – Orlen Wisla Plock
POR – Sporting CP
ROU – CS Minaur Baia Mare
Requests for an upgrade from the EHF European League without a place in the CL:
CRO - HC PPD Zagreb
NOR – Elverum Handball
SLO – RK Celje Pivovarna Laško
SUI – Kadetten Schaffhausen
SWE – Ystads IF HF
UKR – HC Motor
Registered teams EHF Champions League Women 2022/23
Teams from countries with a fixed place in the CL:
CRO – RK Lokomotiva Zagreb
DEN – Odense Håndbold
DEN – Team Esbjerg
FRA – Metz Handball
GER – SG BBM Bietigheim
HUN – Györi Audi ETO KC
MNE – WHC Buducnost
NOR – Vipers Kristianstad
ROU – CS Rapid Bucuresti
Requests for additional places from nations with at least one team in the CL:
FRA – Brest Bretagne Handball
GER – Borussia Dortmund
HUN – FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
NOR – Storhamar Handball Elite
ROU – CSM Bucuresti
Requests for an upgrade from the EHF European League without a place in the CL:
CZE – DHK Banik Most
SLO – RK Krim Mercator
TUR – Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK