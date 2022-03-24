4 past winners, 7 nations represented, 6,079 goals scored

0 teams from the same country face in the play-offs; one national derby is possible in the quarter-final – if FTC beat Krim in their play-off, they will next meet fellow Hungarian side Györ.

1 play-off pairing is identical to a play-off pairing from last season: Dortmund vs Metz.

1 team managed to win the EHF FINAL4 two (or more) times in a row: Györ, who lifted the trophy in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

2 former CL winners haven’t advanced from the group phase: Buducnost and Podravka.

3 players aim for their sixth CL trophy: Katrine Lunde, Heidi Løke, and Nora Mørk (all Vipers).

4 former CL winners, including all winners since 2016, are part of the knockout phase: Krim (play-offs), Györ, CSM, and Vipers (quarter-finals).

4 countries were represented by the seven EHF FINAL4 winners so far: Hungary (4), Montenegro, Romania, and Norway.

4 teams from four countries have qualified directly for the quarter-finals: group winners Esbjerg (DEN) and Györ (HUN), and runners-ups CSM (ROU) and Vipers (NOR).

5 of the 10 teams still in the competition have played at EHF FINAL4 before: Brest, CSM, Györ, Metz, and Vipers.

5 of the eight quarter-finalists from 2020/21 are also part of the knockout phase this season: Brest, CSM, Györ, Metz, and Vipers.

7 countries are represented in the knockout phase: Denmark, France, Hungary (with two teams each), Germany, Norway, Romania, and Slovenia (with one team each).

8 of the 112 group matches ended in a draw: five in group A, three in group B; Esbjerg and FTC both had three draws – once against each other.