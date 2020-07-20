Four teams for EHF European League Women group phase announced

The first four teams of the EHF European League Women group phase have been announced after the EHF Executive Committee confirmed that Denmark’s Herning-Ikast Handbold, Siofok KC from Hungary, CS Minaur Baia Mare from Romania and Russia’s Handball Club Lada are directly seeded for the group phase of the new competition. The remaining 12 participants will be added following two qualification rounds played in October and November.

A total of 10 European trophies have been won by the four teams granted a place in the EHF European League Women group phase, while 34 teams in total will take part in the upcoming season.

Also, three former EHF Champions League winners, with a total output of eight European top-flight trophies, can be found on the qualification starting grid. While Viborg (with three titles in 2006, 2009, 2010) and Zvezda (2008) will start only in the last qualification round, four-time winners Hypo Niederösterreich (1994, 1995, 1998, 2000) enter already in the opening round.

The EHF European League in both genders has transformed from the former EHF Cups this summer as part of a big EHF club competitions’ reform. In the EHF European League Women, following two qualification rounds, a total of 16 teams will play in the group phase.

After the completion of the group phase and quarter-final, the competition will culminate in the EHF European League Women Finals on 8/9 May 2021.

EHF European League Women

Teams directly seeded for the group phase (4):

DEN Herning-Ikast Handbold

HUN Siofok KC

ROU CS Minaur Baia Mare

RUS Handball Club Lada

Teams directly seeded for the third qualification round (18):

CZE DHK Banik Most

DEN Nykobing Falster Handbold

DEN Viborg HK

ESP Super Amara Bera Bera

FRA Fleury Loiret Handball

FRA Nantes Atlantique Handball

GER HSG Blomberg-Lippe

GER TUSSIES Metzingen

HUN DVSC Schaeffler

HUN Vaci NKSE

NOR Byasen Handball Elite

NOR Storhamar Handball Elite

POL MKS Perla Lublin

ROU SCM Gloria Buzau

RUS Astrakhanochka

RUS HC Zvezda

SWE H 65 Höörs HK

TUR Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK

Teams seeded for the second qualification round (12):

AUT Hypo Niederösterreich

AUT WAT Atzgersdorf

FRA Paris 92

GER Thüringer HC

HUN Alba Fehervar KC

NOR Molde HK Elite

NOR Tertnes Bergen

ROU HC Dunarea Braila

RUS Kuban

SUI LC Brühl Handball

SVK IUVENTA Michalovce

SWE LUGI Handboll

As it was possible to place all registered teams in two qualification rounds, the originally planned first qualification round in September could be skipped.

As the next step later this week the EHF will announce the pots for the opening (second) qualification round draw, which will take place on Tuesday 28 July in Vienna. The opening qualification round starts on 10/11 October.