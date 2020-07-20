Four teams for EHF European League Women group phase announced
The first four teams of the EHF European League Women group phase have been announced after the EHF Executive Committee confirmed that Denmark’s Herning-Ikast Handbold, Siofok KC from Hungary, CS Minaur Baia Mare from Romania and Russia’s Handball Club Lada are directly seeded for the group phase of the new competition. The remaining 12 participants will be added following two qualification rounds played in October and November.
A total of 10 European trophies have been won by the four teams granted a place in the EHF European League Women group phase, while 34 teams in total will take part in the upcoming season.
Also, three former EHF Champions League winners, with a total output of eight European top-flight trophies, can be found on the qualification starting grid. While Viborg (with three titles in 2006, 2009, 2010) and Zvezda (2008) will start only in the last qualification round, four-time winners Hypo Niederösterreich (1994, 1995, 1998, 2000) enter already in the opening round.
The EHF European League in both genders has transformed from the former EHF Cups this summer as part of a big EHF club competitions’ reform. In the EHF European League Women, following two qualification rounds, a total of 16 teams will play in the group phase.
After the completion of the group phase and quarter-final, the competition will culminate in the EHF European League Women Finals on 8/9 May 2021.
EHF European League Women
Teams directly seeded for the group phase (4):
DEN Herning-Ikast Handbold
HUN Siofok KC
ROU CS Minaur Baia Mare
RUS Handball Club Lada
Teams directly seeded for the third qualification round (18):
CZE DHK Banik Most
DEN Nykobing Falster Handbold
DEN Viborg HK
ESP Super Amara Bera Bera
FRA Fleury Loiret Handball
FRA Nantes Atlantique Handball
GER HSG Blomberg-Lippe
GER TUSSIES Metzingen
HUN DVSC Schaeffler
HUN Vaci NKSE
NOR Byasen Handball Elite
NOR Storhamar Handball Elite
POL MKS Perla Lublin
ROU SCM Gloria Buzau
RUS Astrakhanochka
RUS HC Zvezda
SWE H 65 Höörs HK
TUR Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK
Teams seeded for the second qualification round (12):
AUT Hypo Niederösterreich
AUT WAT Atzgersdorf
FRA Paris 92
GER Thüringer HC
HUN Alba Fehervar KC
NOR Molde HK Elite
NOR Tertnes Bergen
ROU HC Dunarea Braila
RUS Kuban
SUI LC Brühl Handball
SVK IUVENTA Michalovce
SWE LUGI Handboll
As it was possible to place all registered teams in two qualification rounds, the originally planned first qualification round in September could be skipped.
As the next step later this week the EHF will announce the pots for the opening (second) qualification round draw, which will take place on Tuesday 28 July in Vienna. The opening qualification round starts on 10/11 October.