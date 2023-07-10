64 teams register for EHF European Cup Women 2023/24

The EHF European Cup Women starts into the 2023/24 season with 64 registered teams.

They are headed by the two previous seasons’ winners, defending champions Konyaalti BLD SK from Turkey and 2021/22 winners Rocasa Gran Canaria from Spain.

All teams have been seeded to qualification round 2 which is played from 23-24 September 2023 (first leg) and 30 September to 1 October.

The draw for those 32 matches will take place on 18 July in Vienna at 11:00 CEST. It will be streamed live on the EHF's Home of Handball Youtube channel.