Vying for the 2024 title are, among others, defending champions Füchse Berlin from Germany as well as last season’s runners-up, Fraikin BM. Granollers from Spain. While Füchse Berlin start in the group matches, Granollers has one additional hurdle to clear as they have been seeded to the qualification round.

The new playing system foresees that following the qualification, 32 teams will contest the group matches, divided into eight groups of four teams.

The first two teams of each group qualify for the main round which will be played in four groups of four teams.

Heading into the knockout matches, the teams ranked first in the four main round groups qualify directly for the quarter-finals while the teams ranked second and third play the play-offs in home and away matches.

Following the quarter-finals, eventually the four best teams qualify for the EHF Finals Men which are scheduled for 25/26 May 2024.

The draw for the qualification takes place on 18 July at 11:00 CEST in Vienna. It will be streamed live on the EHF’s Home of Handball Youtube channel.

The draw for the group matches takes place on 21 July, also at 11:00 CEST in Vienna. A Youtube live stream will again be available.

The qualification matches are scheduled for 26-27 August (first leg) and 2-3 September 2023.

The entire seeding including overview on the playing system and the draw dates can be downloaded below this article.

__PRESENT