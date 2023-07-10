152
EHF European Cup

76 teams vie to succeed Vojvodina on EHF European Cup Men throne

NEWS: 2021 winners and the previous season’s runners-up Naerbo IL eye third consecutive finals participation
EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
10 July 2023, 23:10

76 teams have registered for the 2023/24 season of EHF the European Cup Men, the European Handball Federation announced on Tuesday.

With defending champions HC Vojvodina playing in EHF European League in the new season, the EHF European Cup is sure to see new winners.

On the other hand, Norwegian side Naerbo IL are looking for a third consecutive participation in the final. They won the EHF European Cup in 2021/22 season but lost the previous season’s final to Vojvodina in May.

52 out of the 76 participating clubs have been seeded directly to round 2 which is scheduled for 14-15 October (first leg) and 21-22 October 2023.

The remaining 24 teams start their campaign one step earlier and play their round 1 matches on 9-10 September (first leg) and 16-17 September 2023.

The draw for all round 1 and round 2 matches takes place in Vienna on 18 July at 11:00 CEST. A live stream will be available on the EHF’s Home of Handball Youtube channel.

The entire seeding including overview on the playing system and the draw dates can be downloaded below this article.

EHF European Cup Men 2023/24 Seeding

Seeding EHF European Cup Men 2023/24 78.2 kB
New Trophy
Previous Article Revamped EHF European League Men starts with 37 teams
20221107 AH 4852
Next Article Transmission will be the key for Béatrice Edwige at RYT camps

Latest news

More News