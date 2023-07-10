76 teams vie to succeed Vojvodina on EHF European Cup Men throne

On the other hand, Norwegian side Naerbo IL are looking for a third consecutive participation in the final. They won the EHF European Cup in 2021/22 season but lost the previous season’s final to Vojvodina in May.

52 out of the 76 participating clubs have been seeded directly to round 2 which is scheduled for 14-15 October (first leg) and 21-22 October 2023.

The remaining 24 teams start their campaign one step earlier and play their round 1 matches on 9-10 September (first leg) and 16-17 September 2023.

The draw for all round 1 and round 2 matches takes place in Vienna on 18 July at 11:00 CEST. A live stream will be available on the EHF’s Home of Handball Youtube channel.

The entire seeding including overview on the playing system and the draw dates can be downloaded below this article.