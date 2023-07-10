76 teams vie to succeed Vojvodina on EHF European Cup Men throne

76 teams vie to succeed Vojvodina on EHF European Cup Men throneNEWS: 2021 winners and the previous season’s runners-up Naerbo IL eye third consecutive finals participation
76 teams have registered for the 2023/24 season of EHF the European Cup Men, the European Handball Federation announced on Tuesday.
With defending champions HC Vojvodina playing in EHF European League in the new season, the EHF European Cup is sure to see new winners.
On the other hand, Norwegian side Naerbo IL are looking for a third consecutive participation in the final. They won the EHF European Cup in 2021/22 season but lost the previous season’s final to Vojvodina in May.
52 out of the 76 participating clubs have been seeded directly to round 2 which is scheduled for 14-15 October (first leg) and 21-22 October 2023.
The remaining 24 teams start their campaign one step earlier and play their round 1 matches on 9-10 September (first leg) and 16-17 September 2023.
The draw for all round 1 and round 2 matches takes place in Vienna on 18 July at 11:00 CEST. A live stream will be available on the EHF’s Home of Handball Youtube channel.
The entire seeding including overview on the playing system and the draw dates can be downloaded below this article.