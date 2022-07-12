77 teams confirmed for EHF European Cup Men 2022/23

77 teams from 29 different countries have registered for the EHF European Cup Men 2022/23. The total number of clubs that have entered the European Handball Federation's third-tier men's club handball competition for the upcoming season is three more than in the 2021/22 season.

While 26 clubs will enter the competition in round 1, 51 teams will begin their campaigns in round 2. Round 1 matches will take place on the weekends of 10/11 September and 17/18 September 2022.

Defending champions Nærbo IL top the seeding list and are among the teams that will play their first match in the first leg of round 2 on 29/30 October 2022. The second leg of round 2 is scheduled for 5/6 November 2022.

Round 1 will feature previous EHF European League Men participants HC Fivers (AUT) and former Challenge Cup quarter-finalists HB Dudelange (LUX).

Round 3 matches will be held on 3/4 December (first leg) and 10/11 December 2022 (second leg). The competition will resume in 2023 with the Last 16 in February, the quarter-finals in March and the semi-finals in April. The dates for the two-legged final are the 27/28 May and 3/4 June 2023.

The draw for round 1 will take place on 19 July at 11:00 CEST at the EHF office in Vienna, Austria. A live stream for the round 1 draw will be available on the Home Of Handball YouTube and Facebook pages. The draw for round 2 is scheduled for 20 September 2022.

Download the EHF European Cup Men 2022/23 seeding list here.