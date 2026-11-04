To achieve its objectives, the OEC is to work in close collaboration with the EHF Officiating Unit, which itself has been expanded with the addition of new staff members as part of the transition.

“This governance reform is closely linked to the professionalisation of the EHF Officiating function. Alongside the establishment of the OEC, the EHF significantly strengthened its permanent operational structure by expanding the Officiating Unit from two to five full-time staff members,” says Head of the EHF Officiating Unit George Bebetsos.

“This investment enables the EHF to support the OEC with dedicated expertise in areas such as competitions, education, technology, referee development, and operational management, ensuring that strategic initiatives are effectively implemented daily.”

The EHF Officiating Unit remains responsible for the professional management of officiating in European handball, through governance, organisation, nominations, education and administration.

Who is on the Officiating Expert Committee?

The OEC is comprised of five regular members, each with their own area of specific experts. In addition, external experts are to be appointed on a case-by-case basis for specific projects or areas of expertise.

The current OEC:

Chairman, Elite Referees and Evaluation: Oyvind Togstad (NOR)

Female Officiating: Jutta Ehrmann (GER)

Rules of the Game and Innovation: Boris Milosevic (CRO)

Delegates Assessment and Education: Denis Reibel (FRA)

Emerging Nations and EHF Young Referees: One member — to be confirmed

The group convened for their first in-person meeting at the end of August.