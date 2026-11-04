A look at the Officiating Expert Committee — what is it, who is on it and what do they do?

A look at the Officiating Expert Committee — what is it, who is on it and what do they do?

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European Handball Federation
04 November 2026, 12:00

The Officiating Expert Committee (OEC) is the newest official body within the EHF, having replaced the Technical Refereeing Committee as of July 2026. The change was undertaken as part of the EHF’s broader strategic objective to further professionalise the management and development of refereeing and delegating.

When and why was the Officiating Expert Committee formed?

The OEC was decided on in January 2026, officially approved by the EHF Executive Committee in April and took effect on 1 July. The revised structure reflects a transition from a traditional committee to a more specialised, modern, expert-based model that better fits the growing complexity of officiating in elite handball.

The new structure was implemented with three core objectives:

  • strengthen expertise in key officiating domains, in part through greater specialisation

  • increase operational efficiency, involving closer integration between strategy and operations

  • ensure the continuous development of referees, delegates and the Rules of the Game

In addition, the restructure aims for professionalisation of officiating, improved flexibility and future-oriented governance.

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To achieve its objectives, the OEC is to work in close collaboration with the EHF Officiating Unit, which itself has been expanded with the addition of new staff members as part of the transition.

“This governance reform is closely linked to the professionalisation of the EHF Officiating function. Alongside the establishment of the OEC, the EHF significantly strengthened its permanent operational structure by expanding the Officiating Unit from two to five full-time staff members,” says Head of the EHF Officiating Unit George Bebetsos.

“This investment enables the EHF to support the OEC with dedicated expertise in areas such as competitions, education, technology, referee development, and operational management, ensuring that strategic initiatives are effectively implemented daily.”

The EHF Officiating Unit remains responsible for the professional management of officiating in European handball, through governance, organisation, nominations, education and administration.

Who is on the Officiating Expert Committee?

The OEC is comprised of five regular members, each with their own area of specific experts. In addition, external experts are to be appointed on a case-by-case basis for specific projects or areas of expertise.

The current OEC:

  • Chairman, Elite Referees and Evaluation: Oyvind Togstad (NOR)

  • Female Officiating: Jutta Ehrmann (GER)

  • Rules of the Game and Innovation: Boris Milosevic (CRO)

  • Delegates Assessment and Education: Denis Reibel (FRA)

  • Emerging Nations and EHF Young Referees: One member — to be confirmed

The group convened for their first in-person meeting at the end of August.

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What are the long-term goals of the Officiating Expert Committee?

The aims of the OEC can be divided into two distinct phases.

“Short-term, the priority is to successfully implement the new structure by clearly defining responsibilities within the expert portfolios, strengthening cooperation between the OEC and the expanded Officiating Unit, and ensuring continuity in referee education, appointments, evaluation and competition support,” says Bebetsos.

“Another immediate objective is to optimise existing processes, embrace new technologies, and enhance consistency and transparency in decision-making.

“Long-term, the ambition is to establish the EHF as the benchmark for officiating excellence in international handball. This includes creating sustainable referee and delegate development pathways, increasing the diversity and quality of the officiating workforce, integrating innovation and digital technologies into officiating and education, and building a culture of continuous performance improvement.

“Ultimately, the restructuring is about professionalising officiating as a core business function of the EHF. The transition from the Technical Refereeing Committee to the OEC, together with the expansion of the Officiating Unit from two to five full-time professionals, creates a governance model where strategic expertise and professional operational support work hand in hand. This provides the capacity to respond to the increasing demands of elite handball while ensuring that officiating continues to evolve in line with the sport's future needs.”

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What are the tasks of the Officiating Expert Committee?

The core responsibilities of the OEC are to:

  • provide expert guidance in all technical matters related to refereeing and delegating

  • support the development, education and evaluation of referees and delegates

  • contribute to the interpretation and further development of the Rules of the Game

  • drive innovation in officiating, including the implementation of new technologies and analysis methods

  • support referee development pathways, including women's officiating and Emerging Nations programmes

  • work in close cooperation with the EHF Office, which continues to manage governance, nominations, education, administration and day-to-day officiating operations

“The vision is not simply to manage refereeing more efficiently, but to lead the future development of officiating in Europe through expertise, innovation, collaboration and continuous improvement,” concludes Bebetsos.

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