Aardahl spearheads Odense’s challenge for an EHF FINAL4 berth

19 January 2024, 13:00

The top two sides in group A of the EHF Champions League Women have each changed their coach. Györi Audi ETO KC picked Ulrik Kirkely to succeed Ambros Martin, while Odense Håndbold, Kirkely’s old playing ground, signed Ole Gustav Gjekstad, the coach who won the last three titles in the European premium competition.

While familiarity and continuity are key, the two powerhouses prove that even a coaching change might be the right move, as Györ will ensure their quarter-finals berth with a win over Buducnost, while Odense have a two-point advantage over Bietigheim in second place in the standings.

The Danish side are now heading to Hungary, for the clash against DVSC Schaeffler, in the Match of the Week in round 11, a crucial clash for both sides. If DVSC win, they are virtually in the play-offs. If Odense win, they will improve their chances for a quarter-final berth.

“They are playing very fast handball, actually, a style also suited to us. There will be a lot of running in this match, they are a good team at home, they are scoring quite a lot of goals, so it will be hard, but, once again, I hope we will win our eighth match this season,” says Odense’s line player, Maren Aardahl.

Aardahl has taken quite an unusual approach to stardom for a Norwegian player. She was also part of the Norway women’s beach handball national team, before focusing fully on indoor handball, as she moved from Byasen to SG BBM Bietigheim in 2019. One year later, she signed for SCM Râmnicu Vâlcea.

But after one year, Odense came calling and Aardahl could not say no. It was the right decision for the 29-year-old line player, who has become a crucial player in Norway’s national team, as well as for her club, a dual-threat option for any coach, a truly modern player.

“This is the third season at Odense and one can say that I got accustomed to the EHF Champions League, to playing at the highest level and we worked a lot together to get better. I am feeling good here and everything has been falling in the right place,” adds the Norwegian line player.

Indeed it has and Aardahl has been somewhat of a grower in the European premium competition, after scoring 20 goals in each of the seasons played for Bietigheim and SCM Râmnicu Vâlcea.

Her maiden season at Odense saw the line player score 44 goals. Last season, she improved and had 67 goals. This season, after only 10 matches, she is on 55 goals, the eighth best scorer in the competition and the second line player in the top, after Metz’s Sarah Bouktit.

“During every training, we have 15 minutes or more for individual exercises, where we can improve some of our characteristics. I think it is important to be an avid learner and try to improve as much as possible on some of the things that can help you in handball. I do not know if that is my secret or not, but I noticed that I am scoring more and even on penalty duty,” adds Aardahl.

Her performances did not go unnoticed and was part of the winning team at the EHF EURO 2022 and at the 2021 IHF Women’s World Championship, as well as being a key member of the Norway team which won the silver at the 2023 IHF Women’s World Championship.

Now, Aardahl is coached by two of the greatest minds in Norwegian handball, Thorir Hergeirsson at the national team and Ole Gustav Gjekstad at Odense, after the latter signed this summer with the Danish powerhouse.

“It has been quite a change, to be honest, but what is the most important thing is that the core of the team and the ideas have remained intact. Of course, we had players leaving last summer and our new coach tweaked some things in defence, but we remained the same hard-working team, which is trying to do their best to win every match,” adds Aardahl.

“Sure, speaking the same language with the coach has its benefits, sometimes it might be easier, but the main thing is that we are on a good run this season and we hope to keep it up.”

In four seasons in the EHF Champions League Women, Odense have made it twice to the play-offs and twice to the quarter-finals. Last season, it was Györ who eliminated them, 66:55 on aggregate, a big gap, which the Danish side hopes to cut this season.

And, of course, Odense aim for a place in Budapest at the end of the season, a maiden EHF FINAL4 berth. There is still a long way until the start of the summer, but Aardahl and her team seem to be in the best position in history to do just that.

“We still have to be humble and deliver a good finish in this group and earn a quarter-final berth. And it starts with the game against Debrecen. But, of course, we want to be there. It would be amazing,” concludes Norway’s line player.

