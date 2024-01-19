Aardahl spearheads Odense’s challenge for an EHF FINAL4 berth

While familiarity and continuity are key, the two powerhouses prove that even a coaching change might be the right move, as Györ will ensure their quarter-finals berth with a win over Buducnost, while Odense have a two-point advantage over Bietigheim in second place in the standings.

The Danish side are now heading to Hungary, for the clash against DVSC Schaeffler, in the Match of the Week in round 11, a crucial clash for both sides. If DVSC win, they are virtually in the play-offs. If Odense win, they will improve their chances for a quarter-final berth.

“They are playing very fast handball, actually, a style also suited to us. There will be a lot of running in this match, they are a good team at home, they are scoring quite a lot of goals, so it will be hard, but, once again, I hope we will win our eighth match this season,” says Odense’s line player, Maren Aardahl.

Aardahl has taken quite an unusual approach to stardom for a Norwegian player. She was also part of the Norway women’s beach handball national team, before focusing fully on indoor handball, as she moved from Byasen to SG BBM Bietigheim in 2019. One year later, she signed for SCM Râmnicu Vâlcea.

But after one year, Odense came calling and Aardahl could not say no. It was the right decision for the 29-year-old line player, who has become a crucial player in Norway’s national team, as well as for her club, a dual-threat option for any coach, a truly modern player.

“This is the third season at Odense and one can say that I got accustomed to the EHF Champions League, to playing at the highest level and we worked a lot together to get better. I am feeling good here and everything has been falling in the right place,” adds the Norwegian line player.

Indeed it has and Aardahl has been somewhat of a grower in the European premium competition, after scoring 20 goals in each of the seasons played for Bietigheim and SCM Râmnicu Vâlcea.

Her maiden season at Odense saw the line player score 44 goals. Last season, she improved and had 67 goals. This season, after only 10 matches, she is on 55 goals, the eighth best scorer in the competition and the second line player in the top, after Metz’s Sarah Bouktit.