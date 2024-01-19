Vlah: “I always seek perfection, but what matters is the team”

The show in Hamburg, however, did not start well for Slovenia. In a tough game against the reigning champions, Sweden, they were trailing by eight only to reduce the gap to six (22:28) with the final whistle.
“We gave all our effort in that game and it felt like we were exhausted after that game. Maybe that was also the reason why we couldn't fight against Sweden at the start of the main round. We don't have a wide squad as they do and we are not able to make rotation every 15 minutes. However, we are not the only ones, this is not an excuse,” Vlah says.
“Our start to the game against Sweden was completely different compared to the game against Norway. We were forcing a one-on-one duel where Sweden have the upper hand, that is something we need to change in the next games,” says the Slovenian top scorer.
Despite the defeat, Vlah once more delivered for his team, netting seven times, becoming his team's top player for the third time.
“My performance, for now, is good, but at the same time, I am never satisfied with how I play. I always see where I can progress, what I can do better, and what mistakes I need to bring to the minimum and that is driving me forward. I always seek perfection, but what matters is the team and our winning. It is not important if I score one goal or ten, will I play 60 minutes or I will sit on the bench, the most important is to win games with the team,” shares Vlah.
After losing points to Sweden, Slovenia seek a return to their winning ways – but they will have to stop the young and courageous Portuguese side that shocked Norway on Wednesday with their running and speed.
“We need to prepare for all the running. The main round in Hamburg is very strong, maybe even stronger than the one in Cologne. I have a feeling almost all teams are playing fast-paced modern handball and everyone can beat everyone. Maybe Denmark is one step in front of the rest of us with a wide squad and high tempo all 60 minutes,” says Vlah who also added 12 assists to his overall statistics.