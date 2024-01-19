Vlah: “I always seek perfection, but what matters is the team”

A great performance for RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23 earned him a transfer to Aalborg Håndbold from the 2023/24 season and in just two years he has become one of the Slovenian leaders on the court. After making his major competition debut at the IHF Men's World Championship 2023, Vlah stepped on the Men's EHF EURO court for the first time in Germany.

“It would be hard for me to believe it if you asked me a few years back. Yet, I always dreamed about it. As we said, it is allowed to dream and if you don't dream about it, it can never happen. You need to believe. Things felt into the right place for me in the last couple of years,” says 26-year-old Vlah.

Slovenia are playing their 14th Men's EHF EURO, only missing out in 1998 and 2014. After a disappointing early elimination in 2022, with new head coach Uros Zorman they were determined to get to the main round, which they had done in every tournament played until 2022.

And they succeeded. Slovenia came to the main round in Hamburg with three straight wins and two important points, boosted with self-confidence.

“When we started the European championship with a win against the Faroe Islands, a game we knew would be tough, we got new confidence. We overran Poland and at the end of the group phase won against Norway in a very important game,” says Vlah.

“We entered the game against Norway without pressure. We already reached our first goal which was to get into the main round. A game against the Norwegians was an additional plus for us as we showed we can take points from the strong team,” he adds.