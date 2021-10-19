EHF European League
AEK Athens inflict heavy loss on Tatabanya
AEK are the first Greek side to play in the group phase of Europe’s second-tier men’s club competition and started in the best way possible with a great win against the Hungarian side.
Mylonas was inspired and made a great game in Chalkida. Furthermore, the goals of Florido Moya and Tziras made all the difference in a game where the Greek team went full throttle and never let their advantage slip again.
GROUP D
AEK Athens HC (GRE) vs Tatabanya KC (HUN) 34:26 (16:12)
- this is a dream debut for AEK Athens in the EHF European League
- coach Dimitrios Dimitroulias led the team once again after signing for the Greek side in 2019
- Laszlo Bartucz collected 11 saves during the game
- Mylonas scored seven goals for AEK Athens
- Zsolt Balogh scored five times for Tatabanya
Greek smiles on day one
AEK Athens were stronger all throughout the game and the comfortable victory is just a consequence of that. And the greek smiles on day one due in large part to the trio of Mylonas-Moya-Tziras (19 goals combined).
It was one of the best appearances in the history of the club and absolutely one of the best with me as a coach. We played against a great opponent, the third-best team in Hungary and we played really well. We achieved a big win for the Greek handball. We knew that we were against a team from another level, but we made a great appearance and won the game