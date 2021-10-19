AEK Athens inflict heavy loss on Tatabanya

AEK are the first Greek side to play in the group phase of Europe’s second-tier men’s club competition and started in the best way possible with a great win against the Hungarian side.

Mylonas was inspired and made a great game in Chalkida. Furthermore, the goals of Florido Moya and Tziras made all the difference in a game where the Greek team went full throttle and never let their advantage slip again.

GROUP D

AEK Athens HC (GRE) vs Tatabanya KC (HUN) 34:26 (16:12)

this is a dream debut for AEK Athens in the EHF European League

coach Dimitrios Dimitroulias led the team once again after signing for the Greek side in 2019

Laszlo Bartucz collected 11 saves during the game

Mylonas scored seven goals for AEK Athens

Zsolt Balogh scored five times for Tatabanya

Greek smiles on day one

AEK Athens were stronger all throughout the game and the comfortable victory is just a consequence of that. And the greek smiles on day one due in large part to the trio of Mylonas-Moya-Tziras (19 goals combined).