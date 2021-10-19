Kosorotov brings Plock on the right path at Pfadi

In the debut season of the European League Men, Wisla Plock made it to the EHF Finals in Mannheim in May 2021 after finishing top of their group, eventually finishing fourth in Germany.

This season, the Poland league runners-up have started extremely strong in a much tougher European League group, although Swiss size Pfadi Winterthur were no huge mountain to overcome in their group phase comeback after winning the Swiss league last season.

Russian shooter Sergei Mark Kosorotov was the star of a one-sided clash, which saw the home side lose by 12 (23:35).

GROUP A

Pfadi Winterthur (SUI) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) 23:35 (11:18)

First-ever match between the two teams in an official competition

First European group phase match for Pfadi since 2015/16

Backed by saves from goalkeeper Adam Morawski (13) and goals of new arrival Sergei Mark Kosorotov, Plock easily pulled ahead to 7:3

Two time-outs of new Pfadi coach Goran Cvetkovic within 13 minutes had little effect with Plock ahead by seven at the half-time break

Pfadi’s defensive boss Roman Sidorowicz received a red card early on in the second half (37th minute) after three suspensions

Second half saw the visitors extend their consistent 6-9 goal lead to double figures when they went 27:17 up

New arrival Kosorotov on the rise

The hopes were high that Sergei Mark Kosorotov could fit quickly into the Wisla Plock team – but no one could expect this brilliant start in the group phase opener.

The 22 year old Russian left back was Plock’s top scorer with nine strikes in Winterthur, but everyone who had seen him last season at Chekhovskie Medvedi knew his ability and scoring competence of the player who wears shirt No. 99.

Last season he netted 65 European League goals for the Russian champions with the rising star of Russian handball scoring 126 goals for Chekhov in three international seasons. He can add another nine to that total now with what looks like many more to come this season.