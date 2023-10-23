Nos. 1 and 2 meet in both groups; Aalborg host Kolstad in MOTW
Round 6 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24 group phase sees the top two teams in both groups go head-to-head on Thursday: Paris Saint-Germain Handball against THW Kiel in group A, and Barça against Telekom Veszprém HC in group B.
The appealing midweek schedule starts with a Nordic duel in the Match of the Week between Aalborg Håndbold and Kolstad Handball on Wednesday, and also includes a matchup between two multiple EHF Champions League winners: Montpellier HB and SC Magdeburg.
GROUP A
MOTW: Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) vs Kolstad Handball (NOR)
Wednesday 25 October, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- after five rounds, Kolstad are third in group A with six points while Aalborg are fifth with five points
- last week, Kolstad handed Kiel their first loss of the season (34:30) while Aalborg suffered a three-goal defeat in Paris (33:30)
- as this is Kolstad’s debut season in the EHF Champions League, the two teams obviously have not met in a European club competition before
- Kolstad’s Sigvaldi Gudjonsson is the current top scorer of the competition with 37 goals; Mikkel Hansen, Aalborg’s best scorer, has netted 31 times so far
- Kolstad internationals Sebastian Barthold and Kristian Bjørnsen are set to visit their native Norway
- both teams clearly won in their domestic league on Sunday: Aalborg against Fredericia (35:27), Kolstad against Sandnes (39:25)
Kolstad have a lot of good, experienced players – not least (Sander) Sagosen, who we always enjoy welcoming back to his old home. We can take a lot of good things with us from the game in Paris, where I think we played 50 good minutes and proved that we can beat anyone.
In Aalborg, we will face one of the favourites to reach the EHF FINAL4. A team full of world-class players in all positions and a great width in the squad. We go to the task with respect and a great hunger to make a good performance.
HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) vs Industria Kielce (POL)
Wednesday 25 October, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Kielce have five points after five rounds, currently standing sixth in the group, while Pelister are last with no point
- last week, Pelister lost the Balkan derby against Zagreb (27:18), while Kielce drew at home against Szeged (27:27)
- with 109 goals scored across five games, Pelister are the least efficient offence in the EHF Champions League this season
- Kielce’s Szymon Sicko is currently the second-best scorer in the EHF Champions League, with 36 goals
- the two teams did not play against each other in European competitions since 1996, when Bitola eliminated Kielce in the quarter-finals of the Cup Winners’ Cup
- Pelister won the big clash of the Macedonian league against Vardar on Sunday (29:25); Kielce remained unbeaten in the Polish league with a 48:29 victory in Kwidzyn
OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN) vs HC Zagreb (CRO)
Thursday 26 October, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- before round 6, Szeged are seventh in group A with three points, while Zagreb are one of the three teams on five points
- in round 5, Szeged drew in Kielce (27:27) while Zagreb won the Balkan derby against Pelister (27:18)
- Szeged won 10 of the 18 matches against Zagreb since 1996, Zagreb took five wins, and three duels ended in a draw
- Szeged’s Mario Sostaric is fifth on the top scorers list with 33 goals, while Zagreb’s Timur Dibirov has netted 23 times
- while Szeged did not play last weekend, Zagreb defeated Karlovac in the Croatian league, 40:25
Paris Saint-Germain Handball (FRA) vs THW Kiel (GER)
Thursday 26 October, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- both teams share the first spot in group A with eight points
- Kiel suffered their first defeat of the European season last week in Kolstad (34:30), while Paris defeated Aalborg at home (33:30)
- this confrontation has become a classic in European handball, as both sides played 19 times against each other since 2003, including in the last three quarter-finals
- overall, Kiel won nine of those confrontations, Paris won eight, and two ended in a draw
- this game will be the first against a French team in the EHF Champions League for French goalkeeper and new Kiel arrival Samir Bellahcene
- last weekend, Paris easily defeated Saran in the French league (46:31); Kiel beat Lemgo (33:29) in the Bundesliga
It will be the big clash of the moment in the group. It is a decisive match in terms of the standings, as it would allow us to consolidate our place among the top two teams in the group. But also mentally, as we have to beat THW. We are coming off a match against Aalborg where we were able to stay calm and draw on our experience to win in the closing minutes. We will have to play better against Kiel, that is for sure, but that kind of attitude can help us move forward.
GROUP B
Montpellier HB (FRA) vs SC Magdeburg (GER)
Wednesday 25 October, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Montpellier are coming off a five-goal defeat at GOG despite a half-time lead, while Magdeburg had their third straight win: 37:33 against Porto
- despite the long international tradition of both sides, it is only the fifth duel between them – and only the third in Europe’s topflight; in the 2005/06 group phase, each team won at home
- after only Spanish teams had won the Men’s EHF Champions League from 1994 to 2001, Magdeburg (2002) and Montpellier (2003) ended this series
- the teams’ best current scorers are Ómar Ingi Magnússon (29 goals for Magdeburg) and Sebastian Karlsson (23 for Montpellier)
- Montpellier won 31:27 at Ivry on Sunday; Magdeburg took both points with a 31:25 at Stuttgart in German Bundesliga
FC Porto (POR) vs GOG (DEN)
Wednesday 25 October, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Porto had a perfect start in the season with two victories, but then lost the next three matches
- GOG are the surprise of the season with 8 points from five matches; they only lost to Barça and are the only team so far to beat Veszprém
- GOG won twice when the teams also met in the EHF Champions League two seasons ago
- last season’s EHF Champions League top scorer, Emil Madsen (GOG), who will join THW Kiel in 2024, has scored 29 times so far this season
- both sides won their last domestic matches: Porto against Vitoria (38:29); GOG against EHF European League contenders Bjerringbro-Silkeborg (33:28)
Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO)
Thursday 26 October, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- both teams are on zero points after five rounds
- last week, Celje lost the MOTW against Barça 37:31; Plock went down 28:21 against Veszprém
- Mitja Janc (Celje) is the leading scorer for Celje with 28 goals; Przemyslav Krajewski (Plock) is on 22
- the teams met four times before, with Celje winning three of those duels – including both matches in Poland
- both teams won their most recent games in the national league: Plock against EHF European League side Górnik Zabrze (26:22); Celje against Dobova (31:24)
At the moment, both teams have zero points, but Wisla have a lot of quality and experience in their roster. We have problems with injuries – we lost our captain Žiga Mlakar until the new year – so we will add another player from our academy. We have enough time for preparation and we will try to find the best solutions to surprise Wisla.
Barça (ESP) vs Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN)
Thursday 26 October, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- no teams played more EHF Champions League matches against each other: Barça have 17 victories – including the 2015 final – plus one draw and seven defeats after 25 duels with Veszprém
- Barça have won all five matches so far this season; Veszprém only lost to GOG
- Barça lost only one of their last 30 matches in the EHF Champions League: the 2022/23 semi-final against eventual champions Magdeburg
- Veszprém stars Rodrigo Corrales and Ludovic Fabregas previously played for Barça
- French internationals Dika Mem (33 goals for Barça) and Nedim Remili (28 for Veszprém) are among the top 10 scorers this season
- both teams lead their domestic leagues and won last weekend: Barça 33:30 against Benidorm, Veszprém 40:32 against NEKA
photos © 2023 Azouze Joachim; Sara Gordon