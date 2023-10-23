Nos. 1 and 2 meet in both groups; Aalborg host Kolstad in MOTW

Round 6 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24 group phase sees the top two teams in both groups go head-to-head on Thursday: Paris Saint-Germain Handball against THW Kiel in group A, and Barça against Telekom Veszprém HC in group B.

The appealing midweek schedule starts with a Nordic duel in the Match of the Week between Aalborg Håndbold and Kolstad Handball on Wednesday, and also includes a matchup between two multiple EHF Champions League winners: Montpellier HB and SC Magdeburg.