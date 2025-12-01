Ambassadors guide next RYT generation along “the players' journey”

The camp, which ran from 27 to 30 November, saw 24 different countries represented by 31 young female players who received a Player of the Match award or were named in an All-star Team at a Younger Age Category (YAC) event this year.

The theme of this year’s camp was “The players' journey”, and was designed to help young athletes to professionalise their approach as they transition to high-level handball and enhance their overall career management. Plus, to give aspiring players the necessary awareness, knowledge, and supplementary skills to become truly complete and successful athletes — unlocking their full potential, both on and off the court.

To help them do that, the EHF called upon five of its ambassadors; the returning Ana Gros, Jelena Grubisic and Carmen Martin, plus Barbara Arenhart — introduced this summer as a new ambassador — and Yvette Broch, who was making her first RYT appearance.

"My main motivation I'm here is to share my experiences, of course, but mostly to share my weaknesses," Broch shared. "To be open. I think it's very important to create a safe atmosphere, especially in this world, where it's not easy to be open. It's like, we have to perform, we have to be strong all the time. So sometimes it's difficult, and still for me, to share all the hard things that I've been going through, but it's my motivation to be here, to be as open as possible."