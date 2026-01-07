6. Portugal
From zero to hero was Portugal’s fairytale in the last years. Step by step, they climbed up the ladder to become the biggest surprise last year at the IHF World Championship, first leaving Norway and Sweden behind in the main round, then beating Germany in the quarter-finals to make it to their very first semi-final. With the shooting power of the Costa brothers, the creative way of steering a match of playmaker Salvador Salvador and a strong goalkeeper duo, Portugal are out for their best ever EHF EURO result, after finishing sixth in 2020. A huge group of players are well-rehearsed as they all play for Sporting CP.
5. Germany
The rejuvenated German team, with six under-21 world champions in 2023, aims for the semi-final, but have high hurdles ahead from the first day on — and even higher in the main round. Those young guns, such as Renārs Uščins, David Späth, Marko Grgić or Nils Lichtlein, have gathered experience in the last years at the side of experienced stars such as goalkeeper Andreas Wolff, team captain Johannes Golla or playmaker Juri Knorr. The 2024 Olympic Games proved what they are capable of, but at the 2025 IHF World Championship,they did not have the consistency to make it to the semi-finals. On a good day, Germany can beat all teams, except Denmark, but any week day in Herning will be punished.