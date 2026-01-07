10. Norway

Oslo shall be a better place compared to last year for the Norwegian side. At the 2025 IHF World Championship, the hosts’ hopes were high, but after losing to Portugal and Brazil in the preliminary round, their medal dreams came to an end — and they finished 10th, missing the quarter-finals. One year before, at the EHF EURO in Germany, Jonas Wille’s team ended in ninth position. Although top star Sander Sagosen is back after thumb surgery, Norway will miss their top shooter, Magnus Röd, due to injury. Facing France already in the first stage of the tournament will be a challenge for them.

9. Spain

The transition in the squad of the 2018 and 2020 EHF EURO champions is in full swing — and the results of the previous events prove that Jordi Ribera has a lot of work ahead. In 2024, they failed to qualify for the main round after a defeat against Austria, while at the 2025 IHF World Championship they finished on 18th after a lacklustre performance. In the qualifiers for the EHF EURO 2026, Spain were defeated by Serbia. Right in the preliminary round, they have top clashes against Germany, Austria and Serbia, with even higher hurdles expected in the main round. Without Rodrigo Corrales and Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas, SC Magdeburg’s outstanding goalkeeper Sergey Hernández takes all the responsibility between the posts — and young guns such as Ian Barrufet will try to have their breakthrough. But compared to previous tournaments, Spain need a huge increase to return among the top sides.