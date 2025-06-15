Magdeburg defeated Barça by one at the last second in their semi-final, while Füchse Berlin made things easier for themselves, defeating Nantes clearly in the other game on Saturday.

Berlin now have the opportunity to win the EHF Champions League for the first time in history, while Magdeburg have already won the title twice, in 2023 and 2002.

The 3/4 placement match will see HBC Nantes and Barça battle it out to finish the season on a high.

FINAL

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs SC Magdeburg (GER)

Sunday 15 June, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV