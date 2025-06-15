Magdeburg defeated Barça by one at the last second in their semi-final, while Füchse Berlin made things easier for themselves, defeating Nantes clearly in the other game on Saturday.
Berlin now have the opportunity to win the EHF Champions League for the first time in history, while Magdeburg have already won the title twice, in 2023 and 2002.
The 3/4 placement match will see HBC Nantes and Barça battle it out to finish the season on a high.
FINAL
Füchse Berlin (GER) vs SC Magdeburg (GER)
Sunday 15 June, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Füchse Berlin qualified for the final by beating HBC Nantes in the semi on Saturday, 34:24, despite key attacker Mathias Gidsel receiving a red card early in the game
- Magdeburg had to wait until the very last second to secure their final berth, and they did it thanks to a game winner from Tim Hornke, for a result of 31:30
- this will be the first time Füchse Berlin play the final of the EHF Champions League; their best result previously was fourth place in 2012
- Magdeburg won the EHF Champions League twice before, in 2023 and 2002
- only once did Berlin and Magdeburg play against each other in a European cup competition, and it was in a final — in 2021, Magdeburg beat Berlin 28:25 to win the EHF European League
- having struck 128 times this season, Berlin’s Gidsel needs to score three goals in the final to finish as this season’s top scorer; the current top scorer is Szeged wing Mario Sostaric, with 130 goals