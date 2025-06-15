All-German final to decide winner at TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025

EHF / Kevin Domas
15 June 2025, 09:45

Saturday afternoon at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025 was filled with action and excitement in Cologne, as Füchse Berlin and SC Magdeburg booked their tickets to the final of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League. 

Magdeburg defeated Barça by one at the last second in their semi-final, while Füchse Berlin made things easier for themselves, defeating Nantes clearly in the other game on Saturday. 

Berlin now have the opportunity to win the EHF Champions League for the first time in history, while Magdeburg have already won the title twice, in 2023 and 2002.

The 3/4 placement match will see HBC Nantes and Barça battle it out to finish the season on a high.

FINAL

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs SC Magdeburg (GER)
Sunday 15 June, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Füchse Berlin qualified for the final by beating HBC Nantes in the semi on Saturday, 34:24, despite key attacker Mathias Gidsel receiving a red card early in the game
  • Magdeburg had to wait until the very last second to secure their final berth, and they did it thanks to a game winner from Tim Hornke, for a result of 31:30
  • this will be the first time Füchse Berlin play the final of the EHF Champions League; their best result previously was fourth place in 2012
  • Magdeburg won the EHF Champions League twice before, in 2023 and 2002
  • only once did Berlin and Magdeburg play against each other in a European cup competition, and it was in a final — in 2021, Magdeburg beat Berlin 28:25 to win the EHF European League
  • having struck 128 times this season, Berlin’s Gidsel needs to score three goals in the final to finish as this season’s top scorer; the current top scorer is Szeged wing Mario Sostaric, with 130 goals

3/4 PLACEMENT MATCH

HBC Nantes (FRA) vs Barça (ESP)
Sunday 15 June, 15:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • HBC Nantes lost in the semi-final against Füchse Berlin, 34:24; line player Nicolas Tournat netted six goals in the encounter
  • Barça were beaten at the last second by SC Magdeburg, 31:30, on Saturday, with captain Dika Mem scoring eight goals
  • Nantes played the 3/4 placement match of the EHF FINAL4 once before, for one defeat: In 2021 against Paris, 31:28
  • Sunday will be the fifth time Barça play the 3/4 placement match; their record in this match stands at three victories (2014, 2019 and 2023) and one defeat (2017)
  • Barça and Nantes have played each other 11 times in European competitions; Barça won nine times, Nantes once and one game ended in a draw
  • thanks to the two goals he scored on Saturday, Barça’s Aleix Gomez extended his lead on top of the all-time top scorer list at the EHF FINAL4, with 84 goals across 13 games

Photos: kolektiff images

