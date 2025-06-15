14:59

Here we go! The second match day at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025 is about to begin, with Nantes and Barça now taking the court to decide third place.

14:47

I promised we would come back to Berlin's dominant win even after losing key player Mathias Gidsel early in the game, and now is the moment.

Gidsel and his Danish compatriot Lasse Andersson were responsible for 233 of Berlin's 616 goals scored this season prior to the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025, with Gidsel contributing 126. No one could argue Gidsel is not a key scorer for the team, and that his red card could have been a major turning point for Nantes.

What Berlin did following his exit before the clock hit 10 minutes was therefore remarkable. Of course, it is a talented squad and attack is far from the only part of handball — "defence wins titles," as they say. And yesterday we saw just how impactful Füchse's defence is. When it is supported by a Dejan Milosavljev — a player with a huge ability to rise to the occasion of the EHF FINAL4 as we saw in his time with Vardar — in such form in goal as he was yesterday, it is something to behold.

At the offensive end, every player delivered, and the result was a huge win that will have Berlin entering the court for the final today feeling great — and a basically fully rested Gidsel, which could be an enormous asset.

14:36

As we won't have too much time between matches to examine the final in more detail, we're going to jump ahead to the main event of the day for a moment — let's talk SC Magdeburg.

While many players and coaches agree that taking a one-goal win in the last second comes down in some way to the details and a little bit of luck, Magdeburg have an uncanny ability to peform in these moments.

In yesterday's semi-final, they played the last attack perfectly to secure their one-goal win over Barça, creating the right opportunity for Tim Hornke to have a big gap to shoot from on the wing, and just in the right timing to prevent Barça from trying to respond before the buzzer. And they only took the lead in the match for the first time late in the game, with less than 15 minutes on the clock — almost like a distance runner staying close to the front and waiting for the right moment to kick.

Their quarter-final victory over Veszprém was very similar, as they secured a one-goal aggregate win in the last seconds as well, and Veszprém had no chance to react after the Gisli Kristjansson scored.

Data analyst Julian Rux has written extensively about Magdeburg, and in the context of SCM performing in the right moments, I personally find this article on "kill shots" very interesting. It is from April 2024, so was published as the end of the previous season drew near, but much of it is still relevant today.

Also from Julian, check out one of his "stats of the week" from this season below — kindly updated to reflect yesterday's semi-final.