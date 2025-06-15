12:13
Today in LANXESS arena is not only about the finals of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25 — the first EHF Youth Club Trophy final is being played right now, with GOG and Veszprém Handball Academy fighting for the title.
At half-time, GOG lead 22:16.
Earlier this morning, Barça beat Eurofarm Pelister in the 3/4 placement match.
11:58
Before we start a closer look at the final in particular and today's head-to-heads in general, let's talk about one individual: Füchse Berlin right back Mathias Gidsel.
The much-hyped first appearance of the back-to-back IHF World Player of the Year delivered a shock when he received a direct red card after less than 10 minutes on court in the opening semi-final.
On court after the match against HBC Nantes, which Berlin won 34:24, Gidsel said it was obviously not what he wanted in his first game in Cologne. Speaking to TV2, he said: "I'm not going to argue against the red card. It's my responsibility to stay away, and I actually tried to, but I slipped a metre more than I thought, so it was as unfortunate as it gets. I'm not running from the red card."
More importantly, Gidsel highlighted the performance of his teammates, and that is something I will get into a bit later — it was certainly a statement to take such a win without Gidsel and that must be discussed.
But coming back to the individual focus, today Gidsel will play let's say his first proper game in Cologne, and he has the chance to add the one top scorer crown missing from his cabinet: That of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25. With 128 goals scored this season, Gidsel needs just three more to pass Szeged's Mario Sostaric, who counts 130.
Gidsel has been the top scorer of the last four major national team tournaments, starting with the 2023 World Championship, then on to top the ranking alongside Martim Costa at the EHF EURO 2024. After that, he top scored the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the 2025 World Championship. If he manages the necessary goals today, he will complete his collection.
Gidsel has also been named MVP of the last two Olympic Games and last two World Championships, and of the Bundesliga this season. He has won the world title three times straight and the Olympics in 2024. The only national team trophy missing is the EHF EURO. On a club level, he won the European League in his first season with Berlin, and today may add the Champions League trophy.
11:30
Good morning and welcome to the biggest day of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25 season — the day the trophy will be decided!
It is only the third final in the history of the EHF FINAL4 Men featuring two teams from the same country. In 2018, it was French clubs Montpellier vs HBC Nantes, with MHB coming out on top. In 2014, SG Flensburg-Handewitt defeated THW Kiel to claim the title in the first all-German final. Today, it's another two German clubs: Füchse Berlin vs SC Magdeburg.
The schedule for the final day of the season:
The schedule for the final day of the season: