All set for a great Balkan group final
Thanks to the seventh goal from line player, Senjamin Buric, 45 seconds before the end, Bosnia & Herzegovina took a lucky but deserved victory against already qualified Slovenia, while Montenegro held on to win in Kosovo. Both sides are on six points now and will duel on Sunday in Podgorica for the second spot and the direct ticket for the EHF EURO 2024. And, perhaps both will make it - depending on the result. The Montenegrins won the first match in Bosnia & Herzegovina, 36:25.
GROUP 7
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Slovenia 27:26 (15:15)
With his team already qualified for the EHF EURO 2024 after round 4, Slovenian coach Uros Zorman gave his stars time to rest and ensured playing time for many new talents. And, his young guns managed to turn a 7:11 deficit around and took a levelled result to the locker rooms at the half. On the Bosnian side, two brothers stood out: goalkeeper Benjamin Buric, who had 11 saves on his tally, and line player Senjamin Buric, who netted seven goals - and was top scorer of the hosts ahead of Vlado Draganic (six). The whole match went back and fourth, with the lead changing several times. In the last five minutes, the hosts turned a a one goal deficit,24:25 into a 27:26 win, with the winning goal coming from Buric’s last strike. It was Slovenia’s first defeat in these qualifiers - and, after winning the home match against the Bosnians 28:20.
Kosovo vs Montenegro 24:26 (6:11)
The re-match in Pristina was a much closer affair than the first leg, won 29:20 by Montenegro - but, for three quarters of match it looked like it would be another easy win for the Montenegrins. Thanks to an incredible match from goalkeeper, Neboja Simic, who had 18 saves on his account at the end, Montenegro pulled ahead easily for a five goal lead, conceding only six goals in 30 minutes. In the second half, Kosovo improved on both ends of the court: Haris Berisha saved 16 shots, while the trio of Kastriot Jupa, Drenit Tahirukaj and Egzon Gjuka combined for 16 of 24 goals. Even being down 14:20 in the middle of the second half, did not stop the Kosovo will to fight, but, their comeback came too late to turn the match around. Branko Vujovic was the Montenegrin top scorer with seven goals in the absence of suspended wing Milos Vujovic.