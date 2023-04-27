All set for a great Balkan group final

Kosovo vs Montenegro 24:26 (6:11)

The re-match in Pristina was a much closer affair than the first leg, won 29:20 by Montenegro - but, for three quarters of match it looked like it would be another easy win for the Montenegrins. Thanks to an incredible match from goalkeeper, Neboja Simic, who had 18 saves on his account at the end, Montenegro pulled ahead easily for a five goal lead, conceding only six goals in 30 minutes. In the second half, Kosovo improved on both ends of the court: Haris Berisha saved 16 shots, while the trio of Kastriot Jupa, Drenit Tahirukaj and Egzon Gjuka combined for 16 of 24 goals. Even being down 14:20 in the middle of the second half, did not stop the Kosovo will to fight, but, their comeback came too late to turn the match around. Branko Vujovic was the Montenegrin top scorer with seven goals in the absence of suspended wing Milos Vujovic.