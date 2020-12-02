From Wednesday 2 December onwards, you can find all news, features, analysis and match results for the Women's EHF EURO 2020 at ehf-euro.com. This is also the home for information and statistics on every match, team and player in the competition.

Following the completion of the main round the time has come for all the fans to show support for their favourite players. There are 40 names to choose from and have your say on the Women's EHF EURO 2020 All-star Team.

On our new webshop with partners hummel, official Women's EHF EURO 2020 merchandise if now available, including two striking t-shirt designs.

How good are your prediction skills? That's what we're asking in the EHF EURO 2020 'Predict & Win' game. Each round you get the chance to predict not only the correct score for each match, but also the most efficient player and goalkeeper of the round.

Challenge your friends and family in our new official mobile game of the tournament and throw your way to victory. Download it now on iOS and Android!

Click here for the official EHF EURO 2020 podcast with the (Un)informed Handball Hour, so far featuring interviews with Cristina Neagu; Andrea Lekic; Norway's Stine Oftedal, Kari Grimsbø and Karoline Dyhre Breivang; and France's Estelle Nze Minko and Siraba Dembele Pavlovic. There's plenty more to come so subscribe for updates throughout the championships.

Preliminary round: Group A | Group B | Group C | Group D

Main round: Group I | Group II

Final weekend

Best Player | Top Teams | Team Statistics

For all the latest news, features and videos during the tournament click here. A comprehensive gallery section includes photographs from every single match, as well as the best images from each day.

Don't forget to check out our EHF EURO accounts on social media for exclusive behind-the-scenes access, the best clips, quotes, pictures and the all-important links to every story.

You can watch every match live on EHFTV and official broadcaster partners so you can enjoy the championship from the comfort and safety of your own home.