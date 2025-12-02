eurohandball.com: You have a much bigger role for Nantes this season. What can you say about your own development?

Noam Leopold: I have a much more important role this season than last year. Last year, I came to this club as a little Swiss guy and had to establish myself on the biggest stage. I mean, I was living my dream — the first time ever in the Champions League; first time competing against the best in the world. And now it's more of establishing myself even more — not being the little Swiss guy anymore and being part of the best in the world. That's what I'm trying to do every single day — trying to improve; trying to be able to help my team achieve their goals. What I love the most is playing this Champions League and competing against the best. Every single Champions League night, I'm excited to play, and I'm just trying to figure things out and get better every single time I step on the court.

eurohandball.com: You played your first championship with Switzerland earlier this year and now look ahead to your first EHF EURO. What are your thoughts on your national team journey?

Noam Leopold: It was hard in the beginning because I thought I deserve to be part of this team earlier, but there were some politics involved. But in the end, with Andy [Schmid] coming as coach, everything changed and I think I got my place in this team. I love to be part of this Swiss national team, and I think we can really achieve big things. It's just about believing in them and having enough guys who really believe that we can do such great things with this national team, and not think too small.