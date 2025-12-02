Leopold: “We’re on a journey and we're halfway there”
The last Machineseeker EHF Champions League Match of the Week for 2025 will see HBC Nantes host Industria Kielce on Thursday (4 December at 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV), playing in front of 10,000 people in Hall XXL as part of the “XXL Saga.” It will be the first time Swiss wing Noam Leopold experiences the Saga, as he was injured through December last year — the month where Nantes have the tradition of moving to the bigger stage and creating a city-wide event, now in its 10th year.
Last year, I came to this club as a little Swiss guy and had to establish myself on the biggest stage. I mean, I was living my dream — the first time ever in the Champions League; first time competing against the best in the world. And now it's more of establishing myself even more — not being the little Swiss guy anymore and being part of the best in the world. That's what I'm trying to do every single day — trying to improve; trying to be able to help my team achieve their goals.