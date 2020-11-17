First win for Alingsas this season

It was a good start for both teams, eager to strike their first win in the EHF European League. Alingsas was the one to take the lead at the beginning of the match, but Besiktas refused to give up and were giving their best on the court. With a shortened squad list for this match, the home team was one or two goals behind. It was the second half that marked defeat for Besiktas as Alingsas had a seven-goal lead only ten minutes in. They later snatched a 32:24 victory.

Group C

Besiktas Aygaz (TUR) - Alingsas HK (SWE) 24:32 (11:15)

even though Besiktas were playing good in the first half, the only tie was in the sixth minute (3:3)

Besiktas were led by Croatian Josip Buljubasic, who scored seven goals in total

Alingsas had a decisive 4-0 run at the start of second half

The best player of the match was Benjamin Helander (Alingsas) who scored nine goals

Great performance by Benjamin Helander

The 22-year-old Finnish player, who entered his third European season with Alingsas, had a great performance in the match, especially in the second half. Almost every ball coming to left wing was a certain goal when he was in the game, scoring nine times in total.