Applications open for European Handball Manager course 2025/26

27 February 2025, 09:00

The European Handball Federation and German Sport University Cologne have opened applications for the next cohort of European Handball Manager students, for the 2025/26 academic year.

The European Handball Manager certificate aims to provide participants with a professional development course which meets modern market needs in the handball world, offering specific, tailor-made content which is perfect for anyone involved in managing handball clubs, leagues or organisations, as well as players and coaches.

The 2025/26 course will be taught in German by distinguished academics and handball experts with a focus on the legal basics in Europe. The course alternates between German and English teaching, with the next English intake in 2026/27.

The European Handball Manager course is split into five modules incorporating theoretical and practical elements, covering:

  • economic and legal requirements of team sport
  • team sport governance and handball management
  • sport marketing and sponsorship
  • financing and licensing
  • media and communication training

The official start date is 1 July 2025 with a self-study phase before participants meet for the first time in Cologne in person. The certificate course is designed to be part-time and is divided into self-study and attendance phases with a total of 250 teaching units.

The number of students on the course is capped at 20 and applicants must provide proof that they have at least one of the following:

  • a university degree
  • have worked for at least two years in professional handball after having completed a commercial traineeship or apprenticeship
  • have worked as a handball coach or have played professional handball for at least five years

The application deadline is 30 April 2025, after which applications are reviewed. A decision about acceptance is made within matter of days.

For all information regarding the course, to download the application form and to read testimonials from previous participants, please click here.

European Handball Manager flyer 2025/26 (in German)

European Handball Manager Flyer 2025 26 370.8 kB
