Applications open for European Handball Manager course 2025/26

The European Handball Manager certificate aims to provide participants with a professional development course which meets modern market needs in the handball world, offering specific, tailor-made content which is perfect for anyone involved in managing handball clubs, leagues or organisations, as well as players and coaches.

The 2025/26 course will be taught in German by distinguished academics and handball experts with a focus on the legal basics in Europe. The course alternates between German and English teaching, with the next English intake in 2026/27.

The European Handball Manager course is split into five modules incorporating theoretical and practical elements, covering:

economic and legal requirements of team sport

team sport governance and handball management

sport marketing and sponsorship

financing and licensing

media and communication training

The official start date is 1 July 2025 with a self-study phase before participants meet for the first time in Cologne in person. The certificate course is designed to be part-time and is divided into self-study and attendance phases with a total of 250 teaching units.

The number of students on the course is capped at 20 and applicants must provide proof that they have at least one of the following:

a university degree

have worked for at least two years in professional handball after having completed a commercial traineeship or apprenticeship

have worked as a handball coach or have played professional handball for at least five years

The application deadline is 30 April 2025, after which applications are reviewed. A decision about acceptance is made within matter of days.

For all information regarding the course, to download the application form and to read testimonials from previous participants, please click here.