So, for the whole of January 2024, Thibaud Briet sat on his couch, training every day in Nantes, while his teammates were cruising to the gold medal in the LANXESS arena. “I was really happy for them, there was no bitterness at all on my side. I was their number one fan in front of my TV. But I don’t want to live through such an experience again,” he says.

These months of January, though, can be quite hard to handle for young players. Games every two days over the course of one month, with the obligation to deliver, day in and day out. “I remember in 2022, when I played the EHF EURO for the first time, I spent maybe 20 minutes on the court. But I was in bed at 23:00 every single night, even on game nights. I was exhausted,” he recalls.

So what does he do, now, to cope with the pressure that such a competition implies? “I guess it comes with the experience. These competitions are crazy because you have to train harder than ever to prove you can have your place in the team. And then you play, and if you are not good, you might not play again for three or four days,” decrypts Thibaud Briet, before telling us how his state of mind joining the national team is completely different to the one he has when he plays with his club, HBC Nantes. “In your club, responsibilities are more defined, whereas in the national team, things can shift pretty quickly.”