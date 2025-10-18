Away wins for Montenegro and the Netherlands in EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers round 2
Montenegro and the Netherlands threw off round 2 in the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers with dominant wins against the Faroe Islands and Bosnia and Herzegovina, respectively. Both national teams kept a perfect record and are sitting on top in group 4 and group 2.
Fantastic atmosphere in Tórshavn once again! We are very happy with our first half, but we have difficulties in the second half. They have a very strong defence and lot of physique, and tonight they were better in the second half. We look forward to meet them again in the upcoming World Championship.
We are very happy with the victory. We know the Faroe Islands have a strong home arena, and tonight it was exciting to play in this good atmosphere. They play fast one-on-one handball, and we needed to adjust our defence a little at half-time.