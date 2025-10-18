GROUP 4

The inspired Faroese did not hide their intentions to cause another upset, and Claus Mogensen's squad rushed into an early three-goal lead (4:1), but once Tatjana Brnovic and Djurdjina Jaukovic solidified the heart of Montenegro's defence, it became much harder for the hosts to score. The Golden Lionesses regained confidence in offence and even took a four-goal lead (7:11) of their own, but the determined Faroe Islands still managed to tie up the result until half-time with Jana Mittún pulling all the strings. However, the Montenegrin's quality and more importantly, experience came on full display in the second half, with slowing down the tempo and being ruthless in front of the goal. Suzana Lazovic's squad opened a five-goal lead (20:25) in the 45th minute, and there was no way back for the Faroese, as Montenegro secured a deserved win in Tórshavn.