Away wins for Montenegro and the Netherlands in EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers round 2

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
18 October 2025, 22:00

Montenegro and the Netherlands threw off round 2 in the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers with dominant wins against the Faroe Islands and Bosnia and Herzegovina, respectively. Both national teams kept a perfect record and are sitting on top in group 4 and group 2.

  • Desire Kolasinac scored 11 goals and was the match's top scorer in Bosnia and Herzegovina's loss to the Netherlands, while no other Bosnian player scored more than a couple of goals
  • Nikita van der Vliet (6), Zoë Sprengers (5) and Catharina Agatha Anna Molenaar (5) combined for 16 goals in the Netherlands' dominant win against Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • Tatjana Brnovic was awarded as the Player of the Match in Montenegro's squad, while Djurdjina Jaukovic was the match's top scorer with eight goals
  • Despite the Faroese battling in the first half, Jana Mittún & co. fell to a defeat as the playmaker scored six goals and was their top scorer
  • Armelle Attingré made 12 saves and played a vital role in helping Montenegro win in Tórshavn

GROUP 2

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Netherlands 19:39 (11:20)

The lightning-quick Dutch wasted no time in justifying the favourites' role in Cazin, as the Oranje took a lead in the opening minutes and did not hold back. Sarah Dekker opened a five-goal lead (4:9) in the 10th minute, and afterwards, the Netherlands' advantage only kept growing, reaching nine goals at the break with Nikki van der Vorst making nine saves and recording 45 per cent of save efficiency by half-time. Desire Kolasinac's performance was the only shining light in Bosnia and Herzegovina's squad, as the centre back scored 11 goals, but Nikita van der Vliet & co. deservedly collected the points in the end after displaying quality and consistency over the course of the match to record a huge win.

GROUP 4

Highlight Match: Faroe Islands vs Montenegro 26:32 (14:14)

The inspired Faroese did not hide their intentions to cause another upset, and Claus Mogensen's squad rushed into an early three-goal lead (4:1), but once Tatjana Brnovic and Djurdjina Jaukovic solidified the heart of Montenegro's defence, it became much harder for the hosts to score. The Golden Lionesses regained confidence in offence and even took a four-goal lead (7:11) of their own, but the determined Faroe Islands still managed to tie up the result until half-time with Jana Mittún pulling all the strings. However, the Montenegrin's quality and more importantly, experience came on full display in the second half, with slowing down the tempo and being ruthless in front of the goal. Suzana Lazovic's squad opened a five-goal lead (20:25) in the 45th minute, and there was no way back for the Faroese, as Montenegro secured a deserved win in Tórshavn.

Fantastic atmosphere in Tórshavn once again! We are very happy with our first half, but we have difficulties in the second half. They have a very strong defence and lot of physique, and tonight they were better in the second half. We look forward to meet them again in the upcoming World Championship.
Pernille Brandenborg
Line player, Faroe Islands
We are very happy with the victory. We know the Faroe Islands have a strong home arena, and tonight it was exciting to play in this good atmosphere. They play fast one-on-one handball, and we needed to adjust our defence a little at half-time.
Suzana Lazovic
Head coach, Montenegro
