19:20

In group 2, the Netherlands scored a convincing win against Italy 42:19 just two days ago and are huge favourites tonight as well. Bosnia and Herzegovina lost 19:35 to Switzerland in Winterthur in round 1, ending their two-match winning streak which started in qualification phase 1.

The gap in quality between the teams is quite big, but there is no doubt the Bosnians will leave their hearts out in order to create a surprising result.

19:13

Earlier in the week, Montenegro opened up their campaign with a solid 29:22 victory over Portugal on home court with eight goals from Durdina Jaukovic. Tonight, the 2012 European champions are hoping to make it two for two in Tórshavn against the Faroe Islands who, as guests, beat Iceland for the first time ever (24:22). Jana Mittún and Pernille Brandenborg combined for 13 goals. The Faroese have never qualified for the EHF EUROs.

This will the first-ever match between the two sides.

19:10

On Sunday we also have four matches in the Women's EHF EURO Cup 2026. You can check the schedule right here.

19:00

Good evening and welcome to day one of the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers, round 2. All our attention will be focused on two matches scheduled for the day.

In our highlight match in group 4 the Faroe Islands take on Montenegro starting at 20:00 CET, while at the same time Bosnia and Herzegovina are looking to upset the Netherlands in group 2.

To get us started, check out our preview of the upcoming matches below, as well as the TV guide to see where you can watch your favourite teams.