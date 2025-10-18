LIVE BLOG: Tight match in Tórshavn, the Netherlands dominate

18 October 2025, 19:00

After the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers commenced earlier this week, on Saturday and Sunday round 2 awaits. Just the four teams are in action, with the highlight match being the one between the Faroe Islands and Montenegro in Tórshavn in group 4. Meanwhile, the Netherlands are heavy favourites in Cazin against Bosnia and Herzegovina in group 2.

The final tournament is hosted by Poland, Romania, Czechia, Slovakia and Türkiye. Already qualified for the EHF EURO 2026 are the three medallists from the 2024 edition — Norway, Denmark and Hungary — as well as the co-hosts, completing what will be a 24-team line-up. 

Minute-by-minute coverage of day one of Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers round 2.

19:45

It's all getting ready in Cazin as well.

19:33

The teams in Tórshavn are in the house!

FAE MNE 15
Andrei Antal/Handball Federation of the Faroe Islands
FAE MNE 09
Andrei Antal/Handball Federation of the Faroe Islands
FAE MNE 03
Andrei Antal/Handball Federation of the Faroe Islands

19:28

To further warm you guys up for tonight's matches, check out this piece about the Netherlands' star Angela Malestein, written by our Sergey Nikolaev.

EURO24W Netherlands Vs. Norway UH26575 UH
EHF EURO

Angela Malestein: "Our strength is our fast and creative gam…

FEATURE: Experienced right wing Angela Malestein is one of the players leading the Dutch side as they hunt another EHF EURO final tournament

yesterday

19:20

In group 2, the Netherlands scored a convincing win against Italy 42:19 just two days ago and are huge favourites tonight as well. Bosnia and Herzegovina lost 19:35 to Switzerland in Winterthur in round 1, ending their two-match winning streak which started in qualification phase 1.

The gap in quality between the teams is quite big, but there is no doubt the Bosnians will leave their hearts out in order to create a surprising result.

19:13

Earlier in the week, Montenegro opened up their campaign with a solid 29:22 victory over Portugal on home court with eight goals from Durdina Jaukovic. Tonight, the 2012 European champions are hoping to make it two for two in Tórshavn against the Faroe Islands who, as guests, beat Iceland for the first time ever (24:22). Jana Mittún and Pernille Brandenborg combined for 13 goals. The Faroese have never qualified for the EHF EUROs.

This will the first-ever match between the two sides.

19:10

On Sunday we also have four matches in the Women's EHF EURO Cup 2026. You can check the schedule right here.

19:00

Good evening and welcome to day one of the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers, round 2. All our attention will be focused on two matches scheduled for the day.

In our highlight match in group 4 the Faroe Islands take on Montenegro starting at 20:00 CET, while at the same time Bosnia and Herzegovina are looking to upset the Netherlands in group 2.

To get us started, check out our preview of the upcoming matches below, as well as the TV guide to see where you can watch your favourite teams.

20251017 WEUROQ 18 Oct preview
EHF EURO

Faroese look for second surprise as Qualifiers round 2 begin…

DAY PREVIEW: The Faroe Islands face Montenegro while Bosnia and Herzegovina host the Netherlands in round 2 of the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 Qua…

yesterday
20220120 TV Story
EHF EURO

Where to watch the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers

WHERE TO WATCH: Round 1 and 2 of the qualifiers and the EHF EURO Cup next week get broad coverage on EHF's channels

1 week ago
CC25 London GD Vs Ligue Nouvelle Aquitaine Handball UH14311 UH
