Baia Mare live to fight another day

GROUP B

CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) vs Les Neptunes de Nantes (FRA) 28:26 (14:13)

there were eight lead changes throughout the game, but Baia Mare ended the match with a 4:1 run to clinch a crucial win for their future in the group

Baia Mare confirmed the huge advantage given by their home court, conceding only one loss in the last nine games in the EHF European League in the “Lascar Pana” Arena, against Nantes

backs Cristina Laslo and Jelena Lavko were once again instrumental for Baia Mare during the game, combining for 15 of the Romanian’s side 28 goals in the game

Lavko has been nothing short of superb this season, scoring 30 goals in the first four games for Baia Mare, jumping to first place in the top goal scorer standings

the Romanian side earned their first win in three tries against Nantes, after conceding a painful loss in the EHF FINALS last season

Baia Mare draw level with Nantes

Nantes are backed into a tough spot right now, after conceding the loss against Baia Mare. The French side are tied on points with their Romanian counterparts, but hold the head to head advantage due to the 34:29 win at home from two weeks ago.

With Nantes failing to secure their quarter-finals berth with a win in this game, the last two matches will be crucial for both sides, as Baia Mare bounced back after two tough away losses, including their worst in European competitions, a 19-goal drubbing against Bietigheim.