GOG took their first home win of this Champions League season, beating HC Zagreb. Finishing equal on points with GOG, Paris Saint-Germain place fourth in the group thanks to winning the direct encounter with the Danish side by one goal on aggregate.

Melvyn Richardson secured a lucky point for third-ranked side Orlen Wisla Plock against Szeged, who ultimately place sixth following Wednesday night’s draw.

While Barça and SC Magdeburg had clinched their quarter-final berths three weeks ago, Paris, GOG, Plock and Szeged will have their play-off opponents confirmed on Thursday, when group A comes to an end.

OTP Bank - PICK Szeged were never behind in the whole 60 minutes at Plock, but did not win the match, settling for a 30:30 draw with the Polish side

10 goals from Giorgi Tskhovrebadze were not enough for HC Zagreb to take the points in Denmark, as GOG had a strong finish and won 33:28

including Wednesday’s 34:26 defeat at Paris, defending champions SC Magdeburg have taken only one point from their last three group matches

PSG left back Elohim Prandi is the new top scorer of the competition, with now 111 goals in his tally — two more than Berlin’s Mathias Gidsel, who can strike back on Thursday

boosted by last week’s victory at Magdeburg, Barça took their 13th win in 14 matches — and even broke their all-time EHF Champions League goal record in the game against Eurofarm Pelister, which was previously 46 strikes

GROUP B

H2H: 2-1-5

Top scorers: Melvyn Richardson 8/11 (Orlen Wisla Plock); Jérémy Toto 7/7 (OTP Bank - PICK Szeged)

A buzzer beater from Melvyn Richardson provided Orlen Wisla Plock with their first draw against OTP Bank - PICK Szeged, in what was the eighth duel. While the Hungarian side lost an important point towards the final ranking, the Polish team finished on 18 points after this lucky draw; their third place in group B was confirmed before the match.

12 minutes from the end, Szeged seemed on track for a win, as they led 26:22 and had never been behind on the score board. In the first half, the visitors were dominant and had an intermediate advantage of 11:7. Plock showed fighting spirit until the end, but after 14:14 in the 28th, it was not until minute 58 that the score was levelled at 28:28 thanks to Sergei Kosorotov. Two more times, Szeged took the lead — latest 22 seconds before the end, when Lazar Kukić netted for 30:29. With Plock counting one player more on the court after a suspension for Gleb Kalarash, ultimately Richardson, who finished the group phase on 94 goals, secured the point.