Barça number one after goal record; PSG overthrow Magdeburg

11 March 2026, 22:45

Group B of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 concluded on Wednesday with a new all-time high score for Barça, who beat HC Eurofarm Pelister 47:27 to secure first place on the table. Second-ranked SC Magdeburg ran out of steam in Paris, where they were defeated for the second consecutive round.

GOG took their first home win of this Champions League season, beating HC Zagreb. Finishing equal on points with GOG, Paris Saint-Germain place fourth in the group thanks to winning the direct encounter with the Danish side by one goal on aggregate.

Melvyn Richardson secured a lucky point for third-ranked side Orlen Wisla Plock against Szeged, who ultimately place sixth following Wednesday night’s draw.

While Barça and SC Magdeburg had clinched their quarter-final berths three weeks ago, Paris, GOG, Plock and Szeged will have their play-off opponents confirmed on Thursday, when group A comes to an end.

  • OTP Bank - PICK Szeged were never behind in the whole 60 minutes at Plock, but did not win the match, settling for a 30:30 draw with the Polish side
  • 10 goals from Giorgi Tskhovrebadze were not enough for HC Zagreb to take the points in Denmark, as GOG had a strong finish and won 33:28
  • including Wednesday’s 34:26 defeat at Paris, defending champions SC Magdeburg have taken only one point from their last three group matches
  • PSG left back Elohim Prandi is the new top scorer of the competition, with now 111 goals in his tally — two more than Berlin’s Mathias Gidsel, who can strike back on Thursday
  • boosted by last week’s victory at Magdeburg, Barça took their 13th win in 14 matches — and even broke their all-time EHF Champions League goal record in the game against Eurofarm Pelister, which was previously 46 strikes

GROUP B

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN) 30:30 (14:15)

H2H: 2-1-5
Top scorers: Melvyn Richardson 8/11 (Orlen Wisla Plock); Jérémy Toto 7/7 (OTP Bank - PICK Szeged)

A buzzer beater from Melvyn Richardson provided Orlen Wisla Plock with their first draw against OTP Bank - PICK Szeged, in what was the eighth duel. While the Hungarian side lost an important point towards the final ranking, the Polish team finished on 18 points after this lucky draw; their third place in group B was confirmed before the match.

12 minutes from the end, Szeged seemed on track for a win, as they led 26:22 and had never been behind on the score board. In the first half, the visitors were dominant and had an intermediate advantage of 11:7. Plock showed fighting spirit until the end, but after 14:14 in the 28th, it was not until minute 58 that the score was levelled at 28:28 thanks to Sergei Kosorotov. Two more times, Szeged took the lead — latest 22 seconds before the end, when Lazar Kukić netted for 30:29. With Plock counting one player more on the court after a suspension for Gleb Kalarash, ultimately Richardson, who finished the group phase on 94 goals, secured the point.

20260311 WISLA PICK 026
It was a very even game played in an atmosphere of fair play, and the final result was decided by details. I am proud because we showed our best side, even though our key players were unable to travel with us, and young players such as Máté Fazekas rose to the challenge. Congratulations to Wisła, who are very strong this season. We had a chance to win, but I am still satisfied with the result against a team like Wisła.
Michael Apelgren
Head coach, OTP Bank - PICK Szeged
20260311 WISLA PICK 035
In the last 10 minutes our defence was really good and we also played really good in attack in key moments. I think this is really important always, and especially in the last part of the season. Also, I want to congratulate to my team for the performance during this group phase of EHF Champions League, because it was amazing performance and I’m really happy for that.
Xavi Sabate
Head coach, Orlen Wisla Plock

GOG (DEN) vs HC Zagreb (CRO) 33:28 (16:13)

H2H: 4-1-1
Top scorers: Frederik Bjerre 9/14 (GOG), Giorgi Tskhovrebadze 10/18 (HC Zagreb)

It took seven attempts for GOG to clinch their first home victory in this EHF Champions League season, with a round 12 draw against Eurofarm Pelister their only previous point on home ground. On the other hand, HC Zagreb finished their international season with the 13th defeat in 14 matches and on the bottom of group B.

But the result does not reflect the close rundown of the match up to the 50-minute mark. Boosted by Georgian international and match top scorer Giorgi Tskhovrebadze, Zagreb were on an equal level through much of the second half. GOG were constantly ahead in the first half, with four goals the biggest gap, but after the break, the visitors took increasing control and turned a 19:15 deficit into a 21:20 advantage, mainly thanks to Tskhovrebadze’s strikes. GOG kept replying with equalisers, before a 4:0 run from 25:24 for Zagreb to 28:25 for GOG decided the encounter. GOG’s top scorer Frederik Bjerre netted eight of his nine goals before the break, including his 100th of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 for 12:8, and finished the group phase on 102.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

419A8244
A difficult match where we struggled a lot with our level the first 45 minutes against Zagreb, who play very well and with big hearts. We found the initiative in the last 15 minutes, where the defence in front of Peter Johannesson stepped up and where we also played our seven-against-six very smart in the last part of the match.
Kasper Christensen
Head coach, GOG
419A8971
I'm not satisfied with the loss, but I'm satisfied with the energy my team showed. GOG is a fantastic team, especially here in Denmark. We played good defence both in 6-0 and also 5-1. We have to know that four of our best players was not in the game, so we came with younger players and they did very well.
Boris Dvoršek
Head coach, HC Zagreb

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) vs SC Magdeburg (GER) 34:26 (15:11)

H2H: 2-0-4
Top scorers: Elohim Prandi 11/14 (Paris Saint-Germain); Manuel Zehnder 6/10 (SC Magdeburg)

Former SC Magdeburg goalkeeper Jannick Green was the key for the early decision in the unexpectedly one-sided match. PSG dominated the defending champions right from the start and profited from the fact that Magdeburg had to replace their back-court stars Ómar Ingi Magnússon and Felix Claar. Missing a huge number of chances in the first 20 minutes, SCM allowed Paris to pull ahead to 10:4 and 12:6. The hosts were cold as ice in attack, and only goalkeeper Matej Mandic prevented Magdeburg from an even bigger half-time deficit than the 15:11. When the visitors seemed close to turning the match around at 16:13, PSG answered with the decisive 6:0 run for 22:13, including three strikes from top scorer Elohim Prandi. Besides the left back, line player Kamil Syprzak was on fire, scoring five of his nine goals in the last 11 minutes. It was PSG’s first home victory against Magdeburg in their third attempt.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

S3O7369
We’re very satisfied to finish the group phase on a positive note. We know the group phase is long with a lot of difficult matches, and we’re super happy with a strong performance at both ends of the court. We wanted to deliver a strong performance today in front of our fans for the last match at home, and we delivered with this fourth spot assured.
Luka Karabatic
Line player, Paris Saint-Germain
M0U0267
Definitely not our best game. Not the best start getting into the game and just not the effort and discipline we want to play with. Just not a good game from our side. We have to look at the reason why, because even though we are through to the next stage, we want to win every game. We want to play good every game, and today that wasn't the case. So we have to make some changes, see what we can do better to the next game and just our effort has to be better.
Christian O'Sullivan
Centre back, SC Magdeburg

Barça (ESP) vs HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) 47:27 (24:15)

H2H: 2-0-0
Top scorers: Adrian Sola 7/10 (Barça); Dejan Manaskov 3/5, Andrzej Widomski 3/4, Samoil Ristevski 3/4, Nikola Grahovac 3/5, Nik Henigman 3/7, Filip Kuzmanovski 3/8, Petar Atanasijevikj 3/4 (HC Eurofarm Pelister)

46 goals against KIF Kolding in 2009 (46:36) and at Elverum Handball in 2022 (46:30) were Barça’s all-time high scores in their long history in the EHF Champions League. Since Wednesday, the new figure for the record winners is 47 strikes. 12 of 14 court players made it onto the scorer list, but Barça’s hero was goalkeeper Viktor Hallgrímsson, who recorded 12 saves at a rate of 50 per cent. While the visitors were not even bad in attack, scoring 15 times, Barça had already struck 24 times in the first 30 minutes to hold a clear lead at half-time. With their high-speed handball, the hosts simply overran the Macedonian side. Right after the break, the gap hit 10 goals for the first time at 25:15. 14 minutes later, the distance was 15 goals, at 35:20. And the 20-goal mark was broken in the final minute, at 45:25. Top position in the group and the 13th win in 14 matches were not endangered for a single second.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

2026 03 11 Fcbhanballvspelister 0099
The team has been very active, as I like to say. The team has grown bigger and stronger. The changes have contributed a lot, and I think we’ve been a real steamroller. I’m very pleased because at the moment we have an incredible ease in scoring goals. Let’s see if we’re able to keep this level when it really matters later on as well.
Carlos Ortega
Head coach, Barça
2026 03 11 Fcbhanballvspelister 0050 (1)
We know that when you come to the Palau Blaugrana to play Barcelona, if you’re not at 100 per cent, it becomes very difficult. If you don’t play a perfect game in defence, if you lose too many balls and allow easy goals, it’s almost impossible to compete here.
Rudolph Hackbarth
Right wing, HC Eurofarm Pelister
Photos © FCB; @HSNLAU; Jerzy Stankowski; Laurene Valroff / Aurélien Meunier / Eric Renard

