Barça number one after goal record; PSG overthrow Magdeburg
Group B of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 concluded on Wednesday with a new all-time high score for Barça, who beat HC Eurofarm Pelister 47:27 to secure first place on the table. Second-ranked SC Magdeburg ran out of steam in Paris, where they were defeated for the second consecutive round.
It was a very even game played in an atmosphere of fair play, and the final result was decided by details. I am proud because we showed our best side, even though our key players were unable to travel with us, and young players such as Máté Fazekas rose to the challenge. Congratulations to Wisła, who are very strong this season. We had a chance to win, but I am still satisfied with the result against a team like Wisła.
In the last 10 minutes our defence was really good and we also played really good in attack in key moments. I think this is really important always, and especially in the last part of the season. Also, I want to congratulate to my team for the performance during this group phase of EHF Champions League, because it was amazing performance and I’m really happy for that.
A difficult match where we struggled a lot with our level the first 45 minutes against Zagreb, who play very well and with big hearts. We found the initiative in the last 15 minutes, where the defence in front of Peter Johannesson stepped up and where we also played our seven-against-six very smart in the last part of the match.
I'm not satisfied with the loss, but I'm satisfied with the energy my team showed. GOG is a fantastic team, especially here in Denmark. We played good defence both in 6-0 and also 5-1. We have to know that four of our best players was not in the game, so we came with younger players and they did very well.
We’re very satisfied to finish the group phase on a positive note. We know the group phase is long with a lot of difficult matches, and we’re super happy with a strong performance at both ends of the court. We wanted to deliver a strong performance today in front of our fans for the last match at home, and we delivered with this fourth spot assured.
Definitely not our best game. Not the best start getting into the game and just not the effort and discipline we want to play with. Just not a good game from our side. We have to look at the reason why, because even though we are through to the next stage, we want to win every game. We want to play good every game, and today that wasn't the case. So we have to make some changes, see what we can do better to the next game and just our effort has to be better.
The team has been very active, as I like to say. The team has grown bigger and stronger. The changes have contributed a lot, and I think we’ve been a real steamroller. I’m very pleased because at the moment we have an incredible ease in scoring goals. Let’s see if we’re able to keep this level when it really matters later on as well.
We know that when you come to the Palau Blaugrana to play Barcelona, if you’re not at 100 per cent, it becomes very difficult. If you don’t play a perfect game in defence, if you lose too many balls and allow easy goals, it’s almost impossible to compete here.