10:53

One more shoot-out was needed to decide the winners - at France against Norway, with the French team, led by Lucas Goedert's 14 points, coming out just on top: 22:20, 10:16, 9:8.

In the other main round game, Spain earned a straight-set win over Ukraine.

The results mean Denmark and France strengthen their position on the top-two spots of group I.

10:47

What a start to the men's main round! Denmark maintain their unbeaten status against Hungary, but the defending champions drop a set for the first time this tournament: 17:14, 20:21, 7:6.

Hungary's Norbert Gyene scores the golden goal in the second set, but is also one of two players to miss for his team in the shoot-out.

"We are still undefeated, that is what counts," Denmark specialist Martin Vilstrup tells EHF's Márcio Menino in the post-match interview.

09:46

Just over 10 minutes to go before the start of the main round... and what better way to spend that time than watching the Top 5 Plays from the men's event Wednesday:

09:24

We will throw off the main round with men's group I - and that gives us three cracking matches right away: France vs Norway, Spain vs Ukraine, and Denmark vs Hungary, all starting in just over half an hour.

Here is the full men's schedule for today:

09:00

Good morning and welcome back to the beach here in Varna!

Today we are throwing off the main round, with men's action starting at 10:00 CEST. In total we have 12 men's and six women's matches coming up.

Those teams who didn't make the flip start in the consolation round but our focus obviously will be on the 24 teams in the main round.

Meanwhile the first matches in the women's consolation round are starting, so let me first give you the women's schedule for today: