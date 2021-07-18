Beach EURO Live: Russia and Spain take bronze medals
It is decision day at the Beach Handball EURO 2021 in Varna on Sunday, highlighted by the women's final between Denmark and Germany at 16:00 CEST and the men's final between Denmark and Croatia at 17:00 CEST.
- the final day features 17 matches in total (full schedule)
- women's championship - bronze medal match Norway vs Spain 0:2; final Denmark vs Germany at 16:00 CEST
- men's championship - bronze medal match Russia vs Spain 2:1; final Denmark vs Croatia at 17:00 CEST
- all times CEST
16:00
Denmark holding on their title from 2019? Germany winning it for the first time since 2006?
This is what our EHF experts told me before the game:
Márcio Menino: “Germany. They have the best team overall. In terms of attack and defence as well as goalkeeper, they just don’t have a weak spot.”
Chris O’Reilly: “Denmark. The goalkeeper battle will be very even, but Denmark’s experience will bring them over the line.”
Let's find out right now who is right! The women's final is running.
15:55
No time to waste as we head straight on to the finals. Once again, this is the fun awaiting us over the next two hours:
15:47
Crazy scenes on court 1 as Igor Neklyudov nets the decisive point in the shoot-out against Spain: 7:6.
The men's bronze goes to RUSSIA!
15:36
This one is going all the way!
Russia lead 12:6 in the second set, but Spain get level at 14:14 and Carles Asensio puts away a last-second penalty to make it 1:1 in sets.
A shoot-out coming up...
15:16
Wow, great finish to that first set! Nikita Iltinskiy gets it for Russia by scoring the golden goal for 23:22.
14:55
So next up are Russia and Spain. Let's see who is dealing best with yesterday's disappointment of missing the men's final.
Should be a bright game for bronze this!
14:42
14:32
Spain have got the bronze!
They edge Norway 23:22 in the close second set, despite Marielle Martinsen raising her tally to 20 points for Norway in this game.
It is the second medal for Spain's women's team - four years after they also took bronze at the 2017 championship in Croatia. That is the same year when Norway won gold!
14:24
14:14
First step towards the bronze medal for Spain? They win the opening set 21:18.
It has been mainly a scoring duel between Patricia Conejero with 11 and Marielle Martinsen with 10 points.
14:00
It is getting serious! This is the plan for today:
- 14:00 CEST: Norway vs Spain - women's bronze medal match
- 15:00 CEST: Russia vs Spain - men's bronze medal match
- 16:00 CEST: Denmark vs Germany - women's final
- 17:00 CEST: Denmark vs Croatia - women's bronze medal match
12:08
10:48
We are still some hours away from the medal matches but don't think that Varna is quiet at the moment.
10:00
For the last time it is good morning from Varna!
It is the sixth and final day of the Beach Handball EURO 2021 and we are going to see an exciting tournament come to an end.
