16:00

Denmark holding on their title from 2019? Germany winning it for the first time since 2006?

This is what our EHF experts told me before the game:

Márcio Menino: “Germany. They have the best team overall. In terms of attack and defence as well as goalkeeper, they just don’t have a weak spot.”

Chris O’Reilly: “Denmark. The goalkeeper battle will be very even, but Denmark’s experience will bring them over the line.”

Let's find out right now who is right! The women's final is running.

15:55

No time to waste as we head straight on to the finals. Once again, this is the fun awaiting us over the next two hours: