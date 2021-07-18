Meet the finalists: How do Denmark stack up against Germany?

Two women’s teams that impressed all week have made their way through to the big final: Denmark and Germany will go for gold at the Beach Handball EURO 2021 in Varna on Sunday.

Will Denmark retain the trophy they won two years ago? Or can Germany finally get back on the throne 15 years after winning the title in 2006?

Here is how Denmark and Germany compare to each other:

How did they get to the final?

Denmark had an unusual slip-up on the opening day of the tournament, losing 2:1 to an opponent – Ukraine – that didn’t even make the main round.

Otherwise, the team has looked solid and avoided another defeat. Their run to the final included two 2:0 wins over Scandinavian rivals Norway, in the main round and again in the semi-final.

Germany have gone through the group phases like a steamroller: winning each and every match 2:0 in the preliminary round as well as in the main round.

However, in the quarter- and semi-finals, they proved they can deliver in a shoot- out as well, against Hungary and Spain, respectively.