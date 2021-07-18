Meet the finalists: Will Denmark or Croatia grab gold?

They combine to win five of the last six championships, and one of them will add another title on Sunday: Denmark and Croatia feature in the high-profile men’s final at the Beach Handball EURO 2021 in Varna on Sunday.

Can Denmark successfully defend the trophy they won for the first time in 2019? Or will Croatia get back to the top of the podium, after winning a record four straight golds between 2009 and 2015?

Here is how Denmark and Croatia compare to each other:

How did they get to the final?

Denmark’s 2019 triumph was a one-off? If anyone had doubts, the Danes have come up with a clear answer in Varna. They eased through a preliminary group without conceding a set, and opponents included the likes of Norway and Spain.

They dropped a set for the first time in the main round and looked edgy at times in both the quarter- and the semi-final, but their sheer class prevailed.

Croatia were always going to arrive fired up in Varna. They were bitterly disappointed two years ago about missing the semi-finals for the first time since 2006.

Like today’s opponents, Croatia dropped only one set coming into the knockout phase, before two 2:0 wins over Norway and Spain opened their door the final.