Bera Bera dominate in Paris

Super Amara Bera Bera are through to qualification round 3 of the EHF European League Women 2021/22.

Following a 27:27 draw against Paris 92 in the first leg of their qualification round 2 tie in San Sebastian, Bera Bera beat the French team on their home court, 26:21.

The match in Issy-Les-Moulineaux, a suburb of the French capital, was one of five second-leg encounters from qualification round 2 that were played on Sunday.

Norwegian side HK Sola made a successful voyage to Russia, beating Kuban 31:24 following a 37:33 home victory last week

Gry Bergdahl's 16 saves helped H 65 Höörs HK (SWE) to a big victory against SPD Radnicki Kragujevac (SRB), who won the first leg 23:22

after winning 33:24 in Turkey, MTK Budapest confirmed their advantage against Yalikavaksports Club at home with a 39:30 victory

Poland's MKS FunFloor Perla Lublin reached the next stage after a double-header last week, while five more sides booked their round 3 tickets on Saturday

13 more clubs, including title holders Les Neptunes des Nantes, will join the competition in the next round, to be played on 13/14 and 20/21 November

Round 3 to offer some exciting duels

The ties for the next stage are already known, as the draw for both qualification rounds 2 and 3 was held on the same day in July.

Defending champions Nantes will face Höörs for a place in the group stage. HC Zvezda, the former EHF Champions League winners from Russia, will take on Polish side MKS Zaglebie Lubin.

Sola will again meet Russian rivals, this time Astrakhanochka, and Bera Bera will be up against Romania's SCM Ramnicu Valcea, who played in the DELO EHF Champions League last season. SG BBM Bietigheim, who also competed in Europe's top flight in 2020/21, will now play Tertnes Bergen.

MTK will face Herning-Ikast Handbold, and fellow Hungarian teams Váci NKSE and DVSC Schaeffler will play against HSG Blomberg-Lippe and CS Magura Cisnadie respectively.